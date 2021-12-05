  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagaland: Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident

    Tensions mounted in Nagaland on Sunday as security forces allegedly opened fire on civilians on Sunday suspecting them to be NSCN militants. 
     

    Nagaland Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident-dnm
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Kohima, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 9:49 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kohima: Six civilians were killed in Nagaland’s Mon district by the security forces after they were suspected to be NSCN (KYA) insurgents last night. 

    The tensions griped in the Oting area. The security force had intelligence inputs about the presence of the insurgents in that area and could plan something like Manipur ambush. 

    The security force planned its strategy to ambush them. They also had specific inputs about the colour of vehicles. The force asked to stop them but they did not stop. The security personnel fired upon them. In the firing, all six were killed. Later, it was discovered that they were civilians. 

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to condemn the incident and expressed anguish. 

    As per the sources, the locals gathered at the site of incident and set a fire on security force’s vehicles. They even tried to snatch the weapons. Some of them were killed there also. “One of the security force’s personnel was also killed in the incident,” sources said.

    Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed for peace from all and instituted a high-level probe in the matter.

    “The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians  at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate and justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections,” Rio said.

     

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha-dnm

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha

    India 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient-dnm

    India's 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient

    Omicron enters Maharashtra; man who travelled from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi tests positive

    Omicron enters Maharashtra; man who travelled from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi tests positive

    Vladimir Putin's India Visit: India, Russia to ink 10 agreements

    Vladimir Putin's India Visit: India, Russia to ink 10 agreements

    Gujarat reports first case of Omicron; third confirmed case in India

    Gujarat reports first case of Omicron; third confirmed case in India

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price today, December 5: Fuel rates remain steady on Sunday, check latest prices here-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, December 5: Fuel rates remain steady on Sunday, check latest prices here

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha-dnm

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha

    India 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient-dnm

    India's 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress RCB

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress

    Pregnant Kylie Jenner Travis Scott W magazine cover LEAKED RCB

    (Video) Pregnant Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's W magazine cover LEAKED; check out netizens’ reactions

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Ivan Vukomanovic claims KBFC must balance defence and attack to topple OFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic claims KBFC must balance defence and attack to topple OFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon