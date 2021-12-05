Nagaland: Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident

Tensions mounted in Nagaland on Sunday as security forces allegedly opened fire on civilians on Sunday suspecting them to be NSCN militants.

Kohima: Six civilians were killed in Nagaland’s Mon district by the security forces after they were suspected to be NSCN (KYA) insurgents last night.

The tensions griped in the Oting area. The security force had intelligence inputs about the presence of the insurgents in that area and could plan something like Manipur ambush.

The security force planned its strategy to ambush them. They also had specific inputs about the colour of vehicles. The force asked to stop them but they did not stop. The security personnel fired upon them. In the firing, all six were killed. Later, it was discovered that they were civilians.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to condemn the incident and expressed anguish.

As per the sources, the locals gathered at the site of incident and set a fire on security force’s vehicles. They even tried to snatch the weapons. Some of them were killed there also. “One of the security force’s personnel was also killed in the incident,” sources said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed for peace from all and instituted a high-level probe in the matter.

“The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate and justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections,” Rio said.