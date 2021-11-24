  • Facebook
    Modi government to expand social media footprint; crash course for Union ministers' staff on December 4

    The government has been facing tough challenges from its opponents on different social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram among others. 

    Modi government to expand social media footprint; crash course for Union ministers' staff on December 4
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 2:04 PM IST
    The Narendra Modi government will train at least two personal staff of all Union ministers on effective usage of social media platforms, on December 4, with an objective to expand its reach and influence among the masses

    The decision to conduct workshops on social media communications comes amidst the tough challenges that the government has been facing from its opponents on different social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram among others. 

    A senior official told Asianet Newsable, "We are still a large force on all digital forums, but parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal have also gained ground. They have posed a challenge to us. So this training would provide us ways in which we can smartly, effectively and efficiently engage the audiences." 

    MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh has written to all ministers offices to nominate two members from the personal staff and social media teams to attend the training session. The workshop on December 4 will be a day-long affair of citizen engagement, wherein important dignitaries and industry partners will provide training to around 150 staff of the ministers. 

    Modi government to expand social media footprint; crash course for Union ministers' staff on December 4

    There are currently 78 ministers in Narendra Modi’s government, including himself. The workshop will be the part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s 'Aazadi ka Digital Mahotsav', to be celebrated from November 29 to December 5 in the national capital. 

    Considering social media as an important source of information dissemination to the public, the government would like to reach, influence and engage the citizens constructively. Till a few years ago, the ruling BJP -- and to some extent, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party -- were the dominant political forces on the digital front. Realising its importance, the Congress has inducted over five lakh social media warriors to fight the BJP and other parties in a virtual format directly and also to reach out to the youth, common man. The party has completed its workers' training sessions in two phases.

    Farm Laws repeal: Cabinet paves the way for tabling the Bill in Parliament

    What is bureaucracy doing? Not closing this matter even if pollution goes down: Supreme Court

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 2:04 PM IST
    UP Elections 2022: BJP sets tone for polls as PM Modi to perform Noida Airport's 'bhoomi pujan' on Nov 25

    Farm Laws repeal: Cabinet paves the way for tabling the Bill in Parliament

    What is bureaucracy doing? Not closing this matter even if pollution goes down: SC on Delhi air pollution

    Huge third wave unlikely, no need for booster dose for now: AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

    Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'

    UP Elections 2022: BJP sets tone for polls as PM Modi to perform Noida Airport's 'bhoomi pujan' on Nov 25

    Grammy Nominations 2022: BTS fails to get more than one nomination, despite a successful year

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Shreyas Iyer to make his debut in Kanpur Test, confirms Ajinkya Rahane

    Farm Laws repeal: Cabinet paves the way for tabling the Bill in Parliament

    Only 'halal' meat for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows; 'Why no beef and pork?' ask netizens

    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

