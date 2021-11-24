Modi government to expand social media footprint; crash course for Union ministers' staff on December 4

The government has been facing tough challenges from its opponents on different social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram among others.

The Narendra Modi government will train at least two personal staff of all Union ministers on effective usage of social media platforms, on December 4, with an objective to expand its reach and influence among the masses

The decision to conduct workshops on social media communications comes amidst the tough challenges that the government has been facing from its opponents on different social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram among others.

A senior official told Asianet Newsable, "We are still a large force on all digital forums, but parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal have also gained ground. They have posed a challenge to us. So this training would provide us ways in which we can smartly, effectively and efficiently engage the audiences."

MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh has written to all ministers offices to nominate two members from the personal staff and social media teams to attend the training session. The workshop on December 4 will be a day-long affair of citizen engagement, wherein important dignitaries and industry partners will provide training to around 150 staff of the ministers.

There are currently 78 ministers in Narendra Modi’s government, including himself. The workshop will be the part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s 'Aazadi ka Digital Mahotsav', to be celebrated from November 29 to December 5 in the national capital.

Considering social media as an important source of information dissemination to the public, the government would like to reach, influence and engage the citizens constructively. Till a few years ago, the ruling BJP -- and to some extent, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party -- were the dominant political forces on the digital front. Realising its importance, the Congress has inducted over five lakh social media warriors to fight the BJP and other parties in a virtual format directly and also to reach out to the youth, common man. The party has completed its workers' training sessions in two phases.

