What is bureaucracy doing? Not closing this matter even if pollution goes down: SC on Delhi air pollution

Observing that as a government lawyer and we judges are discussing this issue, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana questioned what is the bureaucracy doing? They can go on field talk to farmers, involve scientists and take a decision, suggested CJI.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday yet again rapped the Centre and state bureaucracy during a hearing on a public interest litigation on the worrying situation in Delhi due to air pollution and said it will not close the air pollution case and give final orders. SC further adds that due to the seriousness of the issue it will continue to hear this matter.

Observing that the weather department has informed that the air quality will become worse again, “We can't go with wind direction. What steps should be taken?” SC asked the Centre. The top court slammed the Centre and state government and said when the weather becomes severe then only measures are taken. The measures have to be taken in anticipation to stop air pollution.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices DY Chandrachud, and Surya Kant told the Centre, “When the weather becomes severe then we take measures. These measures have to be taken in anticipation to stop pollution and this anticipation has to be based on a statistical model. This is the National Capital; imagine the signal we are sending to the world. You can stop these activities in the anticipation itself.”

Also read: Huge relief for Delhi as Jal Board services will now be available online

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the centre, said the air quality is expected to improve. "We will review the situation after three days," he added.

Observing that as a government lawyer and we judges are discussing this issue, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana questioned what is the bureaucracy doing? They can go on field talk to farmers, involve scientists and take a decision, suggested CJI.

The apex court further said that due to the seriousness of the issue it will continue to hear this matter on November 29. The court asked the centre to continue the measures for controlling air pollution for the next two-three days.

Delhi's air quality slipped into the very poor category this morning as low temperatures and slow surface winds allowed accumulation of pollutants. The city's air quality index (AQI) read 357 at 9 am.