    Farm Laws repeal: Cabinet paves the way for tabling the Bill in Parliament

    According to sources, all three laws will be consolidated in one Bill so that they can be repealed in one go.

    Farm Laws repeal Cabinet paves the way for tabling the Bill in Parliament
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 1:07 PM IST
    The Union Cabinet has cleared the process for repealing the farm laws. In the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was approved by the council of ministers. Following this, the Bill will be tabled in Parliament during the Winter session of Parliament. According to sources, all three laws will be consolidated in one Bill so that they can be repealed in one go.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced during his address to the nation that the farm laws would be repealed as the government had failed to convince a section of farmers about its benefits. However, political experts and Opposition parties had termed the decision as an outcome of the BJP's internal assessment that its performance may suffer due to this issue in the forthcoming assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

    The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will kill the three laws passed last year citing agricultural reforms. These include Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020,  and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

    After the Centre's decision, the farmers had said that unless the Bills are actually repealed in Parliament they would not budge from the protest sites outside the Delhi borders. At the same time, the farmers are now also demanding that a Bill be brought with regard to the Minimum Support Price guarantee. Farmer leaders like Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait have made it clear that the protest will continue till all the demands placed by the farmers are met. Other demands of the farmers include a 'samadhi sthal' for 770 farmers who perished in the year-long protest against the farm laws and the electricity amendment bill.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 1:30 PM IST
