    Maharashtra: Curfew imposed in Amravati amid more violence; shops, private property destroyed

    In view of fresh incidents of stone-pelting in Amravati, a curfew has been imposed in the city. Except for medical emergencies, people are not allowed to step out of their houses.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Amaravati, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 4:21 PM IST
    A curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra’s Amravati city on Saturday against the backdrop of back-to-back incidents of violence when a huge mob of hundreds went on a rampage, destroying shops and private property, while greatly outnumbered the local police, failed to stop them despite a lathicharge.

    As per the order issued on Saturday by the Amravati Police Commissionerate, the curfew has come into effect in the limits of the city and will remain in force till further order is issued. This order was issued by officiating police commissioner Sandip Patil under sections 144(1), (2), (3) of the CrPc to avoid any untoward incidents. Except for medical emergencies, people are not allowed to come out of their houses. Similarly, gatherings of more than five people are not allowed, it said.

    Also read: 'Right to dress as per comfort': Kerala not to impose wearing of sarees on state teachers

    A senior Maharashtra Police official said on Saturday afternoon, “The violence is limited to Amravati city and the situation is now under control. We have sent four companies of SRPF and 125 police personnel and will send more if needed.” An Amravati police official confirmed the situation was tense, but was under control by afternoon, adding that a curfew has been imposed as a preventive measure.

    On Friday, over eight thousand people had gathered outside the Amravati district collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community be stopped, officials had said. When people were leaving after submitting the memorandum, stone-pelting took place at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market under the limits of the Kotwali police station, PTI reported.

