'Right to dress as per comfort': Kerala not to impose wearing of sarees on state teachers

The tradition of requiring teachers to wear saris is not conducive to Kerala's progressive mindset, according to state Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday. According to Bindu, one's choice of clothing is wholly personal, and no one has the right to criticise or interfere with another's sartorial choices. The Higher Education Department published a circular in this respect on Friday, following allegations from several professors that certain schools in the state continue to exercise such policing.

She stated in a statement that the government has previously stated its position on this several times. She said that teachers in Kerala have the freedom to wear how they see fit, regardless of the type of colleges they work at. The practice of forcing our teachers to wear saris does not reflect Kerala's modern mentality. The minister, a lecturer at Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, admitted to wearing churidars daily.

The minister went on to say that while a teacher has several obligations, one of them is not to hold onto obsolete views. The way one dresses is absolutely personal, and no one has the right to criticise or meddle with another's sartorial choices.

The minister stated that, even though the government published a circular explaining this on May 9, 2014, it has become evident that numerous institutions in the state continue to engage in such practices. Bindu stated that she interacted with a young professor a few days ago who shared her experience at a Kodungallur educational college with the minister.

Despite having the requisite qualifications, the young instructor was supposedly told that she had to wear a sari every day if she wanted to work there. She stated that the fresh circular was sent in response to press reports of other similar events.