Lucknow: Rakesh Tikait to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat on Nov 22, protest to be intensified

The BKU is a member of the farmers' collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), leading the campaign, notably the demonstrations at Delhi's three border crossings of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur, which have been ongoing since November 2020.

Rakesh Tikait, head of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said on Tuesday that the protest against the Centre's three agricultural legislation would be escalated in the Purvanchal area, which includes portions of eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar. He stated that a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' would be conducted in Lucknow on November 22, four days before the first anniversary of the anti-farm legislation demonstration at Delhi's borders.

Tikait took to Twitter, writing in Hindi that the Kisan Mahapanchayat on November 22 in Lucknow will be historic. He went on to say that the SKM Mahapanchayat will be the last nail in the coffin of the anti-farmer administration and the three dark laws. He remarked that the migration of 'Annadata' (food suppliers) will now accelerate even in Purvanchal.

Hundreds of farmers have gathered at Delhi's borders, demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Act of 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act of 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act of 2020 be repealed. A new law was enacted to ensure minimum support for crops.

The Centre, which has undertaken 11 rounds of official discussions with farmers, has maintained that the new regulations are pro-farmer. Still, demonstrators believe that the legislation would leave them at the whim of corporations.