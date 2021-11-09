  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lucknow: Rakesh Tikait to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat on Nov 22, protest to be intensified

    The BKU is a member of the farmers' collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), leading the campaign, notably the demonstrations at Delhi's three border crossings of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur, which have been ongoing since November 2020.

    Lucknow Rakesh Tikait to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat on Nov 22 protest to be intensified gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 8:46 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rakesh Tikait, head of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said on Tuesday that the protest against the Centre's three agricultural legislation would be escalated in the Purvanchal area, which includes portions of eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar. He stated that a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' would be conducted in Lucknow on November 22, four days before the first anniversary of the anti-farm legislation demonstration at Delhi's borders.

    The BKU is a member of the farmers' collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), leading the campaign, notably the demonstrations at Delhi's three border crossings of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur, which have been ongoing since November 2020.

    Tikait took to Twitter, writing in Hindi that the Kisan Mahapanchayat on November 22 in Lucknow will be historic. He went on to say that the SKM Mahapanchayat will be the last nail in the coffin of the anti-farmer administration and the three dark laws. He remarked that the migration of 'Annadata' (food suppliers) will now accelerate even in Purvanchal.

    Hundreds of farmers have gathered at Delhi's borders, demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Act of 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act of 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act of 2020 be repealed. A new law was enacted to ensure minimum support for crops.

    Also Read | Farmers to take out tractor rally to Parliament on November 29

    The Centre, which has undertaken 11 rounds of official discussions with farmers, has maintained that the new regulations are pro-farmer. Still, demonstrators believe that the legislation would leave them at the whim of corporations.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 8:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Protesting farmers to march to Parliament on November 29 gcw

    Farmers to take out tractor rally to Parliament on November 29

    Video Icon
    Nawab Malik to drop hydrogen bomb on Nov 10 exposing Devendra Fadnavis links with underworld gcw

    Nawab Malik to drop 'hydrogen bomb' on Nov 10 exposing Devendra Fadnavis' links with underworld

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert as heaviest rains continue to batter Chennai; toll rises to five-dnm

    Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert as heaviest rains continue to batter Chennai; toll rises to five

    Video Icon
    UP Assembly election 2022: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches perfume 'Samajwadi Attar'-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches perfume 'Samajwadi Attar'

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: FSL report confirms bullets were fired from Ashish Mishra's gun-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: FSL report confirms bullets were fired from Ashish Mishra's gun

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey controversies: From naked photoshoot to stripping and more SCJ

    Poonam Pandey controversies: From naked photoshoot to stripping and more

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Virat Kohli skips T20Is, Harshal Patel earns maiden national call-up-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Virat Kohli skips T20Is; Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer earn maiden call-ups

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss contestant Shrishty Rode fractures her leg [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    Bigg Boss contestant Shrishty Rode fractures her leg [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Video Icon
    Protesting farmers to march to Parliament on November 29 gcw

    Farmers to take out tractor rally to Parliament on November 29

    Video Icon
    Quentin Tarantino to auction seven unseen Pulp Fiction scenes as NFTs gcw

    Quentin Tarantino to auction seven unseen Pulp Fiction scenes as NFTs

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon