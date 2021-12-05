  • Facebook
    Karnataka: 59 students test positive in new COVID-19 cluster in Chikkamagaluru school, tally now 69

    The new cluster has been identified after samples of 418 people, including students and staff, were tested after three students had contracted Covid-19 the previous day.

    Team Newsable
    Chikkamagaluru, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 5:36 PM IST
    The total number of Covid-19 infections in Jawahar Navodaya School at Seegodu in Chikkamagaluru district has risen to 69 including 59 students on Sunday, officials of the health and family welfare department confirmed.

    The new cluster has been identified after samples of 418 people, including students and staff, were tested after three students had contracted Covid-19 the previous day.

    “With this, the total number of active cases in the cluster has risen to 43, with most of them being asymptomatic. Their health parameters are being monitored continuously and the school has been sealed for the next fortnight. All infected people have been quarantined in different blocks within the campus itself,” a senior official from the district administration was quoted by The Indian Express.

    All infected have been quarantined in different blocks in the campus itself, said DHO Dr S N Umesh. The reports of a few more samples are awaited, he added.

    Also read: Omicron in India: Karnataka CM says any place with three or more COVID cases would be labelled as cluster

    On Saturday, a total of 32 tested positive for the virus. With most of them being asymptomatic, their health parameters are being monitored by doctors and nurses who have been deployed to school and the school has been sealed. The number is expected to double in the coming days with more tests being conducted in the area, officials hinted.

    This comes after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that any area with three or more Covid-19 cases will be classified as a cluster in a bid to curb the transmission of the infection. Earlier, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had defined clusters to be with at least 10 active Covid-19 cases.

    Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported 397 new Covid-19 cases, 277 recoveries and four deaths. There are 7,012 active cases, as per the health department.

    Earlier this week, India's first two cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron were detected in Karnataka. India has so far reported four cases of Omicron infection.

