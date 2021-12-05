Omicron in India: Karnataka CM says any place with three or more COVID cases would be labelled as cluster

Following discovering two instances of the Omicron form in Karnataka this week, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that any place in the state with three or more COVID-19 cases would be labelled a cluster to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Authorities are now pulling out all the stops to combat and prevent the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Omicron version entering the country. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made a significant declaration in light of this. Following discovering two instances of the Omicron form in Karnataka this week, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that any place in the state with three or more COVID-19 cases would be labelled a cluster to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The chief minister, in a statement, said that they had chosen to define a site as a cluster with 10 Covid-19 instances, but now they have decided to reduce it to three. He said people in that vicinity will be tested, treated, and vaccinated.

Karnataka CM Bommai further stated that most instances are being reported from educational establishments and residential complexes in Bengaluru. To combat this spread, parents of kids enrolled in physical education must receive a double vaccination dose. He said at the moment, they know that the same therapy is administered to Delta, infected patients as it is to Omicron patients. Nonetheless, they have requested that officials get the treatment protocol to provide adequate treatment to individuals who have caught the Omicron version.

COVID-19 examinations have also been made mandatory for all tenants and employees of student hostels. Tests have been made essential for people with co-morbidities, and all authorities have been directed to take the required precautions, he added. According to CM Bommai, the health department has been requested to give a full report to the state on the Omicron version. The state government has directed officials to get the treatment protocols of all other countries where the novel COVID-19 variant has been identified.

Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai denied the notion of a lockdown in the state after multiple COVID-19 instances and two cases of the Omicron variant was recorded at educational facilities. He stated that no request to implement a state-wide lockdown had been proposed yet.