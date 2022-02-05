  • Facebook
    Hyderabad: After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi’s airport welcome a miss

    Deviating from protocol norms, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a half-day visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.
     

    Hyderabad After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi's airport welcome a miss-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 4:22 PM IST
    For the second time in as many months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not received at the airport by a state Chief Minister. After Punjab Chief Minister Channi, this time, it was Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who skipped welcoming the Prime Minister as he landed in Hyderabad.

    PM Modi is visiting Hyderabad in Telangana on Saturday to unveil the ‘Statue of Equality’ which commemorates 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya. The Prime Minister also kickstarted the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT during his visit.

    The development comes in the wake of the latest outburst by the Chief Minister against PM Modi while reacting to the Union budget at a press conference on Tuesday.

    Just days before the Prime Minister’s arrival, Chief Minister KCR had attacked PM Modi as someone who “dresses for elections”, and condemned the Budget as “style without substance”.

    Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were the VIPs who received PM Modi at the airport.

    News agency PTI quoting sources at Pragati Bhavan, Chief Minister KCR’s official residence, said the state leader is not well, adding that he would attend the evening programme. A communication from the Chief Minister's Office had said Talasani Srinivas Yadav is nominated to receive and see off the Prime Minister upon his arrival and departure during the latter's visit to the city today.

    Deviating from protocol norms, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to skip seeing off Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. 

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 4:22 PM IST
