  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: New ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks on his new mission

    "We have opened our doors to young entrepreneurs. They are game-changers. Instead of confining their skills and imagination to a particular area of space science, they can expand the envelope of possibilities in this sunrise sector," Somanath said in an exclusive interview

    Exclusive interview with S Somanath, new ISRO chairman with Asianet News
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    There is a huge enthusiasm among the country's young entrepreneurs to explore emerging commercial opportunities in the space scenario. This reflects their confidence in new sectors being opened up by the Centre and in the Indian Space Research Organisation, said S Somanath, who was appointed as ISRO chairman and secretary of the Department of Science on Wednesday.

    "We have opened our doors to these game-changers. Instead of confining their skills and imagination to a particular area of space science, they can expand the envelope of possibilities in this sunrise sector,’’ Somanath told Asianet News in the first-ever interview with a media organization.

    There are many startups entering the field. Of course, rocket manufacture and developing other launch vehicles involves an element of risk. It is the same in the case of manufacturing or assembling satellites. But there are many youngsters in talks with ISRO probing such possibilities, he said.

    "It is the low-risk area of application development based on space-based data which is attracting the maximum interest. Becoming providers of space-based services opens a new window of opportunity and ISRO is fully behind them," Somanath, who is currently the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

    Also Read: ISRO to launch SSLV in first quarter of 2022, Govt approves Rs 169 crores for project

    "I am following the footsteps of Shri Vikram Sarabhai (the country is commemorating the 50th death anniversary of Shri Sarabhai this year) who envisaged a different trajectory of Indian space research and development. While most nations used space for projecting another dimension of their defence power, India used its achievements for reaching scientific benefits to the common man. This is evident from the great strides made in telemedicine and distance education to name a few.

    "My mission will be to continue this work. There are many departments in the country that need the support of space technology. ISRO will improve interaction with them with a view to developing user-based initiatives in these areas," Somanath pointed out.

    "Currently ISRO is in direct connect with about 20 government departments. But there are another 80 more where we have indirect engagement. My focus will be to bring them all under the umbrella and develop products that uplift the lives of common people of the country," he said.

    "We can contribute more in the service sector. And also in the data-driven communication sector. This is one of the priority areas. There are many more possibilities using available transponders. But we need to develop a matching downlink facility to have the last-mile connectivity," he said, adding, "Similarly, remote sensing needs immediate attention. Along with huge satellites with a longer lifespan, we must also have a fleet of smaller satellites that could be visited at a faster pace. This will help speedy upgrading of subsequent series."

    Watch this space for Part II: India's reusable Launch Vehicle and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle this year'.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Minister rules out statewide schools shut down, extends leave to Bengaluru schools till Jan 31-ycb

    Karnataka Minister rules out statewide schools shut down, extends leave to Bengaluru schools till Jan 31

    Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster dose effective against neutralising Omicron Delta gcw

    Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster dose effective against neutralising Omicron, Delta

    Assembly Election 2022: LED vans, virtual war rooms to social media, ways for virtual campaigning-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: LED vans, virtual war rooms to social media, ways for virtual campaigning

    Centre revises discharge policy for mild moderate cases amid COVID surge Read details gcw

    Centre revises discharge policy for mild, moderate cases amid COVID surge; Read details

    UP Election 2022: Shiv Sena to contest 50-100 seats in Assembly polls, announces Sanjay Raut-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Shiv Sena to contest 50-100 seats in Assembly polls, announces Sanjay Raut

    Recent Stories

    Siddharth booked for sexist comments on Saina Nehwal by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing drb

    Siddharth booked for sexist comments on Saina Nehwal by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing

    Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane to Asianet Newsable: '350-400 terrorists in launch pads across LoC'

    Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane to Asianet Newsable: '350-400 terrorists in launch pads across LoC'

    football AFCON 2021 Tunisia vs Mali Referee blows full-time whistle early twice as drama grips Africa Cup of Nations

    AFCON 2021: Referee blows full-time early twice; furious Tunisia protest after 0-1 loss against Mali

    Senior scientist S Somnath appointed as ISRO chairman to succeed K Sivan gcw

    Senior scientist S Somnath appointed as ISRO chairman, to succeed K Sivan

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Jasprit Bumrah's fifer hands Virat Kohli & co 13-run lead on Day 2, netizens happy-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Bumrah's fifer hands Kohli and co 13-run lead on Day 2, netizens applaud

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon