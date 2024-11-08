PM Modi in Maharashtra: 'No power can restore Article 370 in J&K'

The Prime Minister criticized the Congress for aligning with the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Legislative Assembly recently passed a resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 8) addressed the gathering in Maharashtra's Dhule and brought the contentious issue of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir into the spotlight. The Prime Minister warned voters about the Congress party's alleged "conspiracies" in the Union Territory. The BJP leaders believe PM Modi's comments could harm Congress in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

The Prime Minister criticized the Congress for aligning with the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Legislative Assembly recently passed a resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370. PM Modi said that the resolution would never be accepted by the nation, declaring, "Maharashtra should understand Congress conspiracies in J&K. Till Modi is there, Congress won't be able to do anything in Kashmir. Only Bhim Rao Ambedkar's Constitution will run there. No power can bring back Article 370."

In his speech, PM Modi also cautioned the Congress party against "forwarding Pakistan's agenda" and speaking the "language of separatists for Kashmir." He highlighted that BJP MLAs who opposed the resolution in the J&K Assembly were expelled from the House, pointing to the party's unwavering stance on the matter.

The Congress had avoided explicitly promising to restore Article 370, likely fearing political backlash. The party also refrained from joining the NC-led government in J&K, possibly to distance itself from a proposal that could hurt its standing in Maharashtra elections.

The Prime Minister raised the slogan "Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain" (We are safe if we are united) to stress Hindu unity and accused Congress of dividing people on the basis of caste.

The Prime Minister also took a jab at the opposition alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, calling it a "car without brakes or wheels" and said there were internal battles over who would control the coalition.

