Immortal voices of Hindi poets to resonate at Maha Kumbh 2025

The Allahabad Museum will unveil a unique gallery during Mahakumbh 2025, showcasing the works of iconic Hindi poets like Sumitranandan Pant and Mahadevi Verma. Visitors will experience their poetry in original voices through curated videos and audio, enhancing the cultural and spiritual atmosphere of the event.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 5:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 will be marked by a groundbreaking cultural initiative— the unveiling of a dedicated gallery at the Allahabad Museum, highlighting the immortal voices of India's most celebrated Hindi poets and writers. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government, the gallery will feature the works of iconic figures such as Sumitranandan Pant, Mahadevi Verma, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Agyeya, Maithili Sharan Gupta, and Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

This unique gallery, which will be the first of its kind in the world, offers visitors the opportunity to not only see artefacts but also hear the original voices of these literary giants reciting their famous poems. A carefully curated collection of videos and audio from the Films Division, Doordarshan, and Akashvani will be available for pilgrims and tourists to experience during the Mahakumbh.

Yogi govt launches QR code feedback for 'Swachh Mahakumbh' cleanliness drive

The Allahabad Museum, led by Deputy Curator Dr. Rajesh Mishra, is making rapid progress to complete the gallery ahead of the event. The immersive experience aims to bring the poetry of these luminaries to life, allowing visitors to hear their works in the voices of the poets themselves, enriching the spiritual ambience of Mahakumbh.

Swachch Mahakumbh: 1.5 lakh toilets to be set up across Kumbh Mela area by December 15

Dr. Mishra expressed his excitement, saying, "This gallery will offer a rare and unique opportunity to witness the poetry of these renowned figures, deeply enhancing the cultural experience of the Mahakumbh."

As the world’s largest religious and cultural gathering approaches, this literary gallery is expected to become a key highlight, attracting visitors from around the globe to celebrate India’s rich literary heritage.

