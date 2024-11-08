Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger

A 5-year-old boy in Chitradurga died after his father, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, beat him for crying out of hunger. The father reportedly spent funds from the Annabhagya Yojana on alcohol instead of food, raising concerns about misuse of the scheme.

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

A 5-year-old boy named Manjunath tragically lost his life in Hale Rangapura village, Chitradurga taluk, after his father, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, beat him for crying out of hunger. The boy’s mother, Gauri, pleaded with her husband not to harm the child, who was desperately asking for food. Despite her efforts to protect him, Manjunath collapsed after being hit and could not be revived.

The incident reportedly grew as the child’s father, Tippesh, who had taken the monetary aid provided by the state’s Annabhagya Yojana, allegedly spent it on alcohol instead of food for his family. Manjunath, who had not eaten since midday, began crying in hunger, asking for food. Instead of addressing his cries, Tippesh, in a fit of anger, struck the child. The boy soon fainted, and despite his mother’s efforts and calls for help, he did not wake up.

Chitradurga: 11-year-old boy dies after pack of street dogs attack in Rampura village

Distressed, Gauri sought the help of neighbours, who observed bruising on the child, confirming the violent attack. Manjunath was then rushed to a hospital in Chitradurga, but tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The Annabhagya Yojana, introduced by the Karnataka government, aims to alleviate hunger by providing 10 kg of rice per family. However, currently, families are receiving only 5 kg of rice, supplemented by a cash transfer for the remaining amount. Critics argue that, rather than alleviating hunger, this approach is allowing misuse of funds meant for essential supplies, with the money reportedly being diverted for personal expenses such as alcohol, as seen in this case.

Karnataka: Renukaswamy’s wife blessed with baby boy in Chitradurga

Tippesh’s wife, Gauri, has lodged a formal complaint with the Bharamasagar police against him, accusing him of murdering their son. Neighbours and villagers have also come forward, alleging that Tippesh has a history of neglecting his family, often listening to his mother, Shettamma, and prioritizing alcohol over household responsibilities. Reports indicate that Tippesh frequently assaulted his family and failed to provide food for his wife and child.

The incident has sparked wider outrage over the effectiveness of the Annabhagya Yojana, with locals questioning if the scheme is truly meeting its goal of creating a hunger-free Karnataka.

