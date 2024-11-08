Yogi govt launches QR code feedback for 'Swachh Mahakumbh' cleanliness drive

This feedback is instantly transmitted to the control room, where any toilets falling below cleanliness standards will be flagged for immediate cleaning by the assigned vendors. Beyond the Ganga Sevadoots, the general public can also report issues using the online feedback system, she added. 

The Yogi government is committed to making the Mahakumbh a model of cleanliness, showcasing the rich heritage of Sanatan culture. Extensive preparations are underway, including the installation of 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals across the fairgrounds and parking areas. To ensure cleanliness, a QR code-based monitoring system will track sanitation levels in each toilet. 

Any reports of unclean facilities will trigger immediate action through a dedicated app, allowing for swift cleaning within minutes. Additionally, a jet spray cleaning system will be implemented, eliminating the need for manual cleaning. A cesspool operation plan is also in place to manage septic tanks effectively.

This year, the 45-day Maha Kumbh, running from January 13 to February 26, is expected to welcome over 40 crore devotees and tourists. Special Executive Officer of Mahakumbh Mela Akanksha Rana confirmed that this action plan, combining technology with sanitation efforts, aims to maintain a high standard of cleanliness throughout the event. 

She explained, "The responsibility for monitoring these toilets has been entrusted to 1,500 Ganga Sevadoots, who will inspect each toilet every morning and evening. Using an ICT app, they will scan the QR code on each facility and answer a set of yes-or-no questions, such as whether the toilet is clean if the door is intact, and whether there is sufficient water. 

Akanksha Rana highlighted that this time, an advanced cleaning arrangement has been introduced to eliminate the need for manual cleaning. 

Toilets will be thoroughly cleaned within seconds using a jet spray cleaning system, which uses high-pressure water to efficiently remove dirt, similar to the system used in railway toilets. 

Additionally, a cesspool operation plan has been established to regularly empty septic tanks in the fairgrounds, transporting the waste to the nearest STP plant or designated facility.

