  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Senior scientist S Somnath appointed as ISRO chairman, to succeed K Sivan

    Somanath, the current Director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), will take over for K Sivan, who will finish his extended stint on Friday.

    Senior scientist S Somnath appointed as ISRO chairman to succeed K Sivan gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 8:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to a Personnel Ministry directive released on Wednesday, eminent rocket scientist S Somanath has been named head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Space Secretary. Somanath, the current Director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), will take over for K Sivan, who will finish his extended stint on Friday. Sivan was named ISRO Director, Secretary of the Department of Space, and Chairman of the Space Commission in January 2018. He received a one-year extension to January 14, 2022, in December 2020.

    According to the order, Somanath's appointment as Space Secretary and Chairman of the Space Commission is for a combined tenure of three years from starting the office, inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in the public interest. The ISRO chairman, Space Secretary, and Space Commission chief are generally held by the same individual.

    Somanath, the primary space organization's tenth chairman, assumed the VSSC on January 22, 2018, following a two-and-a-half-year service as the Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Valiamala, Thiruvananathapuram. According to his official biodata, he formerly worked as the Associate Director (Projects) at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and as the Project Director of the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle.

    Also Read | ISRO to launch SSLV in first quarter of 2022, Govt approves Rs 169 crores for project

    According to the report, the first trial flight of the LVM3-X/CARE mission was completed successfully on December 18, 2014. Somanath received his B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from TKM College of Engineering in Kollam and his Masters in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, focusing on structures, dynamics, and control. He won a gold medal. According to his official biodata, he is an expert in the field of launch vehicle system engineering.

    Also Read | ISRO uses evasive manoeuvre to prevent collision between Chandrayaan-2 and NASA's Lunar Orbiter

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 8:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China Change 5 lunar probe discovers first on site evidence of water on moon gcw

    China: Chang’e 5 lunar probe discovers first on-site evidence of water on moon

    China announces its space station will be ready this year plans 40 plus launches in 2022 gcw

    China announces its space station will be ready this year, plans 40-plus launches in 2022

    China extremely powerful artificial Sun is switched on Details inside gcw

    China's extremely powerful 'Artificial Sun' is switched on; Details inside

    James Webb Space Telescope World largest most powerful space observatory successfully lifts off gcw

    James Webb Space Telescope launch: World's largest, most powerful observatory successfully lifts-off

    NASAs James Webb Space Telescope set to launch from French Guiana today gcw

    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope set to launch from French Guiana today

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Jasprit Bumrah's fifer hands Virat Kohli & co 13-run lead on Day 2, netizens happy-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Bumrah's fifer hands Kohli and co 13-run lead on Day 2, netizens applaud

    Delhi reports 27561 new COVID cases Mumbai and Bengaluru see major spike too gcw

    Delhi reports 27,561 new COVID cases, Mumbai and Bengaluru see major spike too

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath to likely contest polls from Ayodhya suggest reports gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath to contest polls from Ayodhya

    football FIFA World Cup 2022 Manchester United legend Eric Cantona denounces Qatar as choice of venue

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Manchester United legend Eric Cantona denounces Qatar as choice of venue

    Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgoain appointed DSP by Assam Government-ayh

    Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgoain appointed DSP by Assam Government

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon