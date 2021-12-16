  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO to launch SSLV in first quarter of 2022, Govt approves Rs 169 crores for project

    On Thursday, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, provided the information in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

    ISRO to launch SSLV in first quarter of 2022 Govt approves Rs 169 crores for project gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 6:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Indian Space and Research Organization's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is approaching completion, with its first launch anticipated for the first quarter of 2022. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, submitted the information to the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Thursday. The SSLV will be capable of delivering a payload of 500 kg to a 500-kilometre planar orbit. In comparison, ISRO's workhorse, the PSLV, can transport a payload of up to 1,750 kg into SSO at 600 km altitude. The project's development has been authorised by the government for Rs 169 crores. This will comprise vehicle system development and validation, as well as flying demonstrations via three development flights (SSLV-D1, SSLV-D2 & SSLV-D3).

    According to the minister, India has generated approximately $35 million in foreign exchange earnings and 10 million euros in the previous three years by launching foreign satellites on board an Indian launch vehicle. He went on to say that the foreign satellites launched by ISRO were essentially for earth observation, scientific research, and technological demonstration. ISRO has launched 342 foreign satellites from 34 different nations since 1999.

    Also Read | ISRO uses evasive manoeuvre to prevent collision between Chandrayaan-2 and NASA's Lunar Orbiter

    The SSLV development project will be supported by private industry in terms of hardware and structures. It will feature a solid motor casing, nozzle sub-systems, solid motor casting mandrels, inter-stage structures, actuator motors, and fixtures. SSLV is a three-stage, all-solid vehicle that can accommodate nano, micro, and small satellites.

    ISRO has negotiated six deals with four nations to deploy satellites in 2021-2023, bringing in 132 million euros. New Space India Limited (NSIL), the space agency's commercial arm, would launch these satellites on a commercial basis onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 6:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav forms alliance with Shivpal Singh Yadav PSPL gcw

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav forms alliance with Shivpal Singh Yadav's PSPL

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1 crore compensation to Gp Capt Varun Singh's kin-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1 crore compensation to Gp Capt Varun Singh’s kin

    Two farmers duped of Rs 11 lakh for 1kg fake gold coins near Bengaluru gcw

    Two farmers duped of Rs 11 lakh for 1kg fake gold coins near Bengaluru

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi-dnm

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi

    Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte who resigned, to join BJP on Friday ahead of Goa Election 2022-dnm

    Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte who resigned, to join BJP on Friday ahead of Goa Election 2022

    Recent Stories

    Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a gift from Rhea Kapoor, check out SCJ

    Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a gift from Rhea Kapoor, check out

    Round-up 2021: Major defence deals India inked in 2021 to modernise Armed Forces-dnm

    Round-up 2021: Major defence deals India inked in 2021 to modernise Armed Forces

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav forms alliance with Shivpal Singh Yadav PSPL gcw

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav forms alliance with Shivpal Singh Yadav's PSPL

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG Adelaide Test: Stunning Jos Buttler to nervy David Warner - The talking points from Day 1-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Stunning Jos Buttler to nervy David Warner - The talking points from Day 1

    Google rewards India Rony Das USD 5000 for discovering reporting bug gcw

    Google rewards India's Rony Das $5,000 for discovering, reporting bug

    Recent Videos

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from heart attack can save a life: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from heart attack can save a life: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon