'Our Time Has Come': Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced Diwali as a school holiday in New York City as thousands of people there celebrate the festival. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday, "We are now saying New York is made for everyone. No matter where you came from. This is a victory, not only from the men and women of the Indian community and all communities that celebrate Diwali, but it’s a victory for New York."

"This holiday means so much to the community. And as I moved throughout the community, I heard over and over again, as you said, your mother said, "Will we get the bill passed?" Our first arrival of Indian Americans wanted something to hold onto and it meant so much to them, and that is why this pursuit was extremely important and it was something that we believe we could get done with the help of our colleagues both in the state and in the city. City Council members, some of them standing here today, led their voices to this, although they could not vote on the issue, their voices played such an important role. And then with the support of our county leader, Brooklyn County Leader, Assemblywoman Bichotte, who made it clear that she was going to bring her support to this issue. And when you look at the combined effects, we cannot say enough thank-yous to all those who played a significant role," he said.

"And so today, I'm proud that the State Assembly and the State Senate have passed the bill making Diwali a New York City Public School holiday. And we feel confident that the governor is going to sign this bill into law. This is a victory, not only for the men and women of the Indian community and all communities that celebrate Diwali, but it's a victory for New York. New York continues to lead the way. We had a city where certain things were allowed for certain groups. Everything from, Open Streets were only for Manhattan, now it's the five boroughs. All those items that were just unique to certain parts of the city, certain parts of the people who are here, we are now saying New York is made for everyone. No matter where you came from, once you arrive here you are part of the New York family and the New York experience, that is our concern," he added.

New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, who was behind the legislation to make Diwali a school holiday, "This is what victory looks like. This is what victory feels like. For over two decades, the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean community has fought for this moment. People said this day would never come, but today we stand victorious inside of City Hall. Our time has come, and we have arrived at the table of power."

"Last Diwali, Mayor Adams and I laid out our vision to make Diwali a school holiday through a city state partnership. We said we would do it, and we did. I thank Mayor Adams for being the first and only mayor in the history of our city to elevate the Diwali school holiday cause and put the force of his administration behind it," she said.

"Last Diwali, the mayor and I announced our city and state partnership to create this Diwali school holiday, and we saw it all the way through to victory today. Today, the mayor and I are proud to stand before the whole world and say that from now on and forever, Diwali will be a school holiday in New York City," she added.

Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Indian-American woman ever elected to a New York State office, is also the first Hindu-American ever elected to a New York State office.