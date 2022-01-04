  • Facebook
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

    Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19 - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 8:39 AM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted this morning that he has tested positive for Covid and has isolated himself at home. Kejriwal informed that he has mild symptoms. 

    Kejriwal tweeted, "I have tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested." 

    Kejriwal has been rigourously campaigning for the polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. He was in Uttarakhand on Monday addressing AAP’s Uttarakhand Nav Nirman rally at the Parade Ground. He also promised "Samman Rashi" – pay of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of security personnel killed in the line of duty in Uttarakhand if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state in the 2022 Assembly polls.

    Meanwhile, Delhi reported 4,099 news cases in the last 24 hours on Monday. The official report by the government said the positivity rate in Delhi is at 6.46 per cent. 6,288 Covid-19 patients are in home isolation. Freshly, Delhi also recorded one death due to Covid-19. 
     
    Experts claim that the Omicron variant is causing most of the cases in the nation's capital. 

    Delhi is under high restrictions. With a positivity alert above 5 per cent for the two straight days, Delhi faces a 'red alert', a total curfew barring essential services, a shut down of non-essential shops, malls, salons. And more curbs on weddings and funerals. 'Yellow alert' has been in place since December 29. Cinemas, gyms, and shops have been allowed on an odd-even basis. Metro and buses can only operate at half the capacity. 

    CM Kejriwal a few days back, urged people to not panic and ask them to home isolate than occupy a bed at the hospitals. Also, said the situation is under control. 

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 9:30 AM IST
