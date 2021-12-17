  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Data protection Bill: Data breach to be reported in 72 hours, Joint committee report

    The committee has advised the government to set a timeline for the implementation of the Act once it has been notified. The JPC recommended a 24-month period after the notification of the Act for the appointment of the chairperson and members of the DPA.

    Data protection Bill: Data breach to be reported in 72 hours, Joint committee report-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 11:25 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019 which recommends wide ranging changes, including widening the scope of the Bill to include non-personal data and pitches for all social media platforms to be declared 'publishers' - was tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

    “A mechanism may be devised in which social media platforms, which do not act as intermediaries, will be held responsible for the content from unverified accounts on their platforms. Once application for verification is submitted with necessary documents, the social media intermediaries must mandatorily verify the account,” the committee said.

    The committee’s recommendation, however, has left stakeholders seeking more clarity. Some are of the view the provision takes away the protection to social media intermediaries if they moderate content in any way. Some others believe it needs to be clarified either by the government or through judicial interpretation that social media platforms have been kept out of the purview of intermediaries.

    The committee has advised the government to set a timeline for the implementation of the Act once it has been notified. The JPC recommended a 24-month period after the notification of the Act for the appointment of the chairperson and members of the DPA.

    In the final report, the committee also brought back the penalty clause of the higher of Rs 5 crore, or 2% of global turnover, for certain provisions, including failure to take prompt and appropriate action in response to a data security breach; failure to register with the proposed data protection authority; failure to undertake a data protection impact assessment or conduct a data audit; and failure to appoint a data protection officer.

    The top penalty of the higher of Rs 15 crore, or 4% of global turnover, comes for violations in processing of personal data of users and children; failure to adhere to security safeguards; and violations in transfer of personal data outside India.

    Across jurisdictions, it is a well-established principle that states are entitled to exemptions from data protection and privacy laws to discharge certain functions, especially those related to law enforcement. However, what remains contentious is the scope of activities that are exempted, the extent of provisions from which the state functions are exempted and the safeguards that should accompany these exemptions.

    The Bill was introduced two years back in the Lok Sabha by former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 11, 2019, and immediately referred to the standing committee on December 16. The committee’s report was presented in the Lok Sabha by its chairperson PP Chaudhary and laid in the Rajya Sabha by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Government identifying new Chief of Defence Staff, announcement soon

    Government identifying new Chief of Defence Staff, announcement soon

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1 crore compensation to Gp Capt Varun Singh's kin-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1 crore compensation to Gp Capt Varun Singh’s kin

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi-dnm

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi

    Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte who resigned, to join BJP on Friday ahead of Goa Election 2022-dnm

    Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte who resigned, to join BJP on Friday ahead of Goa Election 2022

    Take suggestions from experts and public to curb air pollution: SC to panel-dnm

    Take suggestions from experts and public to curb air pollution: SC to panel

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2

    Want to WFH permanently? Companies may cut HRA, your salary structure, tax outgo may change-dnm

    Want to WFH permanently? Companies may cut HRA, your salary structure, tax outgo may change

    Facebook Meta exposes cyber mercenaries Delhi based BellTroX named

    Meta exposes 7 'cyber mercenaries', Delhi-based firm is among them

    G7 calls Omicron variant biggest current threat to global public health-dnm

    G7 calls Omicron variant “biggest current threat to global public health”

    Paralympic Awards 2021: Avani Lekhara receives Best Female Debut honour-ayh

    Paralympic Awards 2021: Avani Lekhara receives Best Female Debut honour

    Recent Videos

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon
    Giving chest compression on person suffering from heart attack can save a life: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from cardiac arrest can save a life: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon