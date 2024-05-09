Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni autographs fan's hand-made portrait of CSK legend, video goes viral (WATCH)

    A heartwarming moment unfolds as MS Dhoni, amidst the IPL 2024 season, graciously signs hand-crafted portraits presented by a devoted fan, captivating social media with his humble gesture and sparking a viral sensation.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 9, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

    Renowned for his cricketing prowess and humble nature, MS Dhoni continues to capture hearts worldwide. Amidst the ongoing IPL season, the Chennai Super Kings icon, despite battling age and injuries, delights spectators with his remarkable batting performances. Recently, a heartwarming incident showcased Dhoni's profound connection with his fans, as he graciously signed hand-crafted portraits presented by a devoted admirer.

    In a viral video circulating on social media platforms, a fan approached Dhoni, bearing two meticulously crafted portraits of the CSK legend. Dhoni, visibly impressed by the artwork's finesse, graciously acknowledged the gesture and reciprocated with a gesture of appreciation, autographing the portraits.

    The heartwarming video swiftly garnered widespread attention online, captivating netizens with Dhoni's unwavering humility and genuine appreciation for his fans.

    Meanwhile, in the IPL arena, Dhoni's unorthodox appearance at the No. 9 batting position during the match against Punjab Kings raised eyebrows and fuelled speculation. While critics, including former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh, questioned Dhoni's strategic decision, attributing it to his diminished role in the team, reports emerged shedding light on the underlying reasons.

    According to a report by the Times of India, Dhoni is nursing a leg muscle tear, which impedes his mobility on the field, particularly while running between the wickets. Consequently, Dhoni opts for a delayed entry into the batting lineup to mitigate the impact of his injury and conserve his energy.

    Highlighting Dhoni's unwavering commitment to the team's success, a source cited in the report emphasised the sacrifices Dhoni makes for the team's benefit. Additionally, the report hinted at the possibility of Dhoni's strategic selection of match appearances to accommodate the team's resources effectively, particularly in light of potential replacements like Devon Conway, the team's secondary wicketkeeper-batsman.

    Dhoni's recent gesture towards his fans and his pragmatic approach to managing his injury underline his enduring legacy as a cricketing icon revered for both his on-field brilliance and off-field humility.

    IPL 2024: Controversy over Sanju Samson's dismissal settled with new video evidence (WATCH)

