    Centre to review allowing booster doses by end of December : Report

    The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will also form guidelines on the vaccination of children at its next meeting, The Economic Times has reported.

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 9:50 AM IST
    The government’s advisory body National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Covid-19 immunisation, is likely to take a decision on whether immunocompromised people should get an additional third dose of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this month.

    The development comes at a time when cases are surging in several parts of the world, especially Europe, with countries forced to lock down. The US is the latest country to allow booster shots for its adult population.

    “NTAGI is reviewing these issues and will take a call on the same in the meeting to be held sometime end of this month,” the report quoted a source as saying.

    An NTAGI member said the experts were looking at data and literature on a booster dose, it added.

    “We are reviewing the national literature and global data to see whether there is a need to give booster shots, a third dose to immunocompromised, and also we will decide on the guidelines for pediatric immunisation,” the person said on the condition of anonymity.

    Meanwhile, the Centre will review its Covid vaccination plan at the end of December when it aims to have fully vaccinated 65% of the adult population. The discussion will include a booster or third dose for high-risk people as well as vaccination for children, a senior official source said.

    “We will review the programme in December end. The picture will be clearer then in terms of Omicron. At present our priority is to maximise coverage of second dose among adults, which includes people who are at risk also,” the official said.

    India reported 10,302 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,44,99,925, Union Health Ministry’s data on November 20 showed.

