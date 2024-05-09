Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'You're Indian': US author's shocking explanation on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy (WATCH)

    Indian-American Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy found himself embroiled in a contentious exchange with American author Ann Coulter during a recent podcast. 

    Youre Indian US author's shocking explanation on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2024, 10:30 PM IST

    Indian-American Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy found himself embroiled in a contentious exchange with American author Ann Coulter during a recent podcast. In a startling revelation, Ramaswamy shared on the microblogging website X that Coulter blatantly expressed her refusal to vote for him in the US presidential election simply because of his ethnicity, stating, "because you're an Indian."

    "Ann Coulter  told me flat-out to my face that she couldn't vote for me 'because you're an Indian,' even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back," Ramaswamy said in the post.

    Despite sharing ideological alignment with Ramaswamy on many issues, Coulter went on to take swipes at the Indian-American leader, who had attempted a run for the presidency but eventually backed Donald Trump's candidacy.

    "... Fantastic opening monologue. I too am a fan of yours. I am going to make a point to make it fun. You're so bright and articulate. I guess I can call you articulate since you're not an American black - can't say that about them, it's derogatory - I agree with many, many things you say probably more than most other candidates. But I still would not have voted for you because you're an Indian," Coulter said.

    In his podcast announcement, Ramaswamy made it evident that the conversation between the two individuals contained some "interesting" elements. "Ann Coulter challenged me. I challenged her. This episode will challenge you. You're not going to want to miss it," he had posted on X.

    When Ramaswamy initially announced his presidential bid as Trump's potential successor, the latter refrained from criticizing the Indian-American leader, likely due to Ramaswamy's previous staunch praise and defence of the former US President. However, as voters began voicing their opinions in the first-in-the-nation caucuses and Ramaswamy became more assertive in presenting himself as the Trump alternative, the criticisms against him started to escalate.

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Concerned Sharia law will be forced upon Americans Rep. Chip Roy's chilling speech goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Concerned Sharia law will be forced upon Americans': Rep. Chip Roy's fiery speech goes viral (WATCH)

    Indias time zone conundrum: Report highlights legacy of colonialism and geopolitical complexity snt

    India's Time Zone conundrum: Report highlights legacy of colonialism and geopolitical complexity

    Neuralink 1st brain chip implant faces problem: Here's what happened and how Musk's firm overcame challenge snt

    Neuralink's 1st brain chip implant faces problem: Here's what happened and how Musk's firm overcame challenge

    Another Boeing disaster TransAir flight skids off runway in Senegal airport left wing engine damaged watch snt

    Another Boeing disaster: TransAir flight skids off runway in Senegal airport; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Maldives FM in India to seek extension to repay $100 million debt?

    Maldives FM in India to seek extension to repay $100 million debt?

    Recent Stories

    Concerned Sharia law will be forced upon Americans Rep. Chip Roy's chilling speech goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Concerned Sharia law will be forced upon Americans': Rep. Chip Roy's fiery speech goes viral (WATCH)

    Over 180 personnel from India, France gear up for 7th edition of joint military exercise 'Shakti' in Meghalaya snt

    Over 180 personnel from India, France gear up for 7th edition of joint military exercise 'Shakti' in Meghalaya

    India completes military personnel withdrawal from Maldives, ties based on 'reciprocal sensitivity' in focus snt

    India completes military personnel withdrawal from Maldives, ties based on 'reciprocal sensitivity' in focus

    cricket IPL 2024: Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone; First player to achieve this unique batting record osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone; First player to achieve this unique batting record

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka announces squad for mega event; Wanindu Hasaranga to lead the side osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka announces squad for mega event; Wanindu Hasaranga to lead the side

    Recent Videos

    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon