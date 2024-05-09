'You're Indian': US author's shocking explanation on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy (WATCH)

Indian-American Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy found himself embroiled in a contentious exchange with American author Ann Coulter during a recent podcast. In a startling revelation, Ramaswamy shared on the microblogging website X that Coulter blatantly expressed her refusal to vote for him in the US presidential election simply because of his ethnicity, stating, "because you're an Indian."

"Ann Coulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn't vote for me 'because you're an Indian,' even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back," Ramaswamy said in the post.

Despite sharing ideological alignment with Ramaswamy on many issues, Coulter went on to take swipes at the Indian-American leader, who had attempted a run for the presidency but eventually backed Donald Trump's candidacy.

"... Fantastic opening monologue. I too am a fan of yours. I am going to make a point to make it fun. You're so bright and articulate. I guess I can call you articulate since you're not an American black - can't say that about them, it's derogatory - I agree with many, many things you say probably more than most other candidates. But I still would not have voted for you because you're an Indian," Coulter said.

In his podcast announcement, Ramaswamy made it evident that the conversation between the two individuals contained some "interesting" elements. "Ann Coulter challenged me. I challenged her. This episode will challenge you. You're not going to want to miss it," he had posted on X.

When Ramaswamy initially announced his presidential bid as Trump's potential successor, the latter refrained from criticizing the Indian-American leader, likely due to Ramaswamy's previous staunch praise and defence of the former US President. However, as voters began voicing their opinions in the first-in-the-nation caucuses and Ramaswamy became more assertive in presenting himself as the Trump alternative, the criticisms against him started to escalate.

