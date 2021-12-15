  • Facebook
    Mumbai schools reopen today for grades 1 to 7 after 20 months, classes to resume in Pune from Dec 16

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
    Maharashtra has reopened schools for grades 1 through 7 in the Mumbai area on Wednesday. Schools in the state are resuming in phases after being closed for almost 20 months. Regions such as Nashik have already begun physical classes, while Pune will begin sessions again on December 16. Schools are resuming despite rigorous covid-19 precautions. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a directive to all school administrations to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Aside from masks, sanitization, and social separation, the requirements include immunization of employees, giving online and offline education, and allowing children to access campus only with parental permission.

    Previously, Maharashtra planned to reopen schools on December 1; however, the state postponed the reopening because of the Omicron threats. Nashik has 1,85,279 pupils in grades 1–7 who have attended school since December 13. As many as 2,20,000 kids in grades 1–7 in the Mumbai area will now participate in physical lessons.

    The decision was made after a considerable number of parents campaigned to reopen schools. Parents, instructors, and education professionals are concerned about learning deficits in online programmes. Losses can also lead to behavioural changes in younger children. Physical sessions were available for older students in classes 8 to 12, but participation has begun to decline after introducing the new Covid version, Omicron.

    Also Read | Karnataka govt issues special guidelines for residential schools and hostels amid Omicron threat

    The next significant region to reopen schools will be Pune. "We have decided to restart courses for grades I through VII in the Pune Municipal Corporation region beginning December 16," stated Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor of Pune.

    Meanwhile, the Delhi administration is currently debating whether or not to reopen schools. Schools in Delhi were closed following Covid-19 due to pollution. After reopening for four days, Delhi had to close schools once more. The national capital is now contemplating resuming schools following the winter holidays. The Delhi Education Department has filed a recommendation to the environment ministry on the subject.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
    CDS Helicopter Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Political chaos after SIT revelation, Rahul Gandhi demands Ajay Mishra's resignation

    Trouble mounting for ex-AIADMK minister P Thangamani as DVAC raids his residence, office; searches 60 places

    Delhi air quality remains in very poor category as people gasp for fresh air

    Jammu-Kashmir: Security forces eliminate one Hizbul terrorist in Pulwama gunfight

    CDS Helicopter Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Political chaos after SIT revelation, Rahul Gandhi demands Ajay Mishra's resignation

    Toyota intends to offer 30 electric vehicles worldwide by 2030

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Warner to play despite bruised ribs, Jhye Richardson replaces Josh Hazlewood

    Ranveer Singh plants a kiss on wife Deepika Padukone's cheeks [VIDEO]

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

