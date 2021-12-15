Mumbai schools reopen today for grades 1 to 7 after 20 months, classes to resume in Pune from Dec 16

Schools are resuming despite rigorous COVID-19 precautions. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a directive to all school administrations to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Maharashtra has reopened schools for grades 1 through 7 in the Mumbai area on Wednesday. Schools in the state are resuming in phases after being closed for almost 20 months. Regions such as Nashik have already begun physical classes, while Pune will begin sessions again on December 16. Schools are resuming despite rigorous covid-19 precautions. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a directive to all school administrations to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Aside from masks, sanitization, and social separation, the requirements include immunization of employees, giving online and offline education, and allowing children to access campus only with parental permission.

Previously, Maharashtra planned to reopen schools on December 1; however, the state postponed the reopening because of the Omicron threats. Nashik has 1,85,279 pupils in grades 1–7 who have attended school since December 13. As many as 2,20,000 kids in grades 1–7 in the Mumbai area will now participate in physical lessons.

The decision was made after a considerable number of parents campaigned to reopen schools. Parents, instructors, and education professionals are concerned about learning deficits in online programmes. Losses can also lead to behavioural changes in younger children. Physical sessions were available for older students in classes 8 to 12, but participation has begun to decline after introducing the new Covid version, Omicron.

The next significant region to reopen schools will be Pune. "We have decided to restart courses for grades I through VII in the Pune Municipal Corporation region beginning December 16," stated Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor of Pune.

Meanwhile, the Delhi administration is currently debating whether or not to reopen schools. Schools in Delhi were closed following Covid-19 due to pollution. After reopening for four days, Delhi had to close schools once more. The national capital is now contemplating resuming schools following the winter holidays. The Delhi Education Department has filed a recommendation to the environment ministry on the subject.