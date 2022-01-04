Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below

Welcome the Quadrantids, this year's annual meteor shower will show up after 2:00 am tomorrow morning and you can experience them at nearly 80 meteors per hour. NASA claims the velocity of meteors is 41 kilometers per second.



One of the brightest meteor showers, the Quadrantids, mark their presence between December 28 to January 12, every year.



Let's understand the distinctive Quadrantid meteor shower:



Comets are the source of numerous meteor showers, except Quadrantids, which originates from an asteroid named 2003 EH1. The asteroid combines 5.52 years to orbit the sun and when Earth passes through the left particles by the asteroid, we experience the shower. The debris trails disintegrate when they collide with our atmosphere and create the fiery streaks we see in the sky.



The name originated from the constellation of Quadrans Muralis (Mural Quadrant). The first appearance of the shower was radiating from this constellation. It is now a defunct constellation that lies near the constellation of Bootes.

If you wish to experience the shower, take a long ride away from the city and search for a safe and empty land or terrace of the house. Adjust your eyes for about 20 to 30 minutes to the dark. You don't need any special instrument to experience the shower. To make it more comfortable for yourself, bring a cozy blanket or comforter. To make it more special, call a bunch of friends.



The best method is to face the northeast side of the sky and look out for the fireballs. Now during Covid to avoid any new trouble, the virtual telescope project 2.0 will run a live stream for tomorrow at 5:15 am IST. They will record the shower from Rome.