Here's what Tesla CEO Elon Musk has to say to students who want to succeed in life; Read details

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, urged students to study books, avoid being a leader, and serve others in an interview with artificial intelligence expert Lex Fridman. When asked what advice he would give to young individuals looking to make a significant difference, Musk replied, "try to be useful." Musk stated that the next generation should accomplish things that benefit their fellow humans and the world. "It's tough to be productive," Musk said, pushing youth to "give more than you consume."

He also recommended pupils to study and broaden their general knowledge to know what is going on around the globe. Musk also stated that the more you talk to individuals worldwide, the more your thinking will open up. Elon Musk advised Fridman to speak with individuals from many walks of life, industries, professions, and abilities. Musk stated in a 2014 interview that he sought "proof of remarkable skill" rather than a degree from a famous university in a possible employee.

"There is no need for a college degree or even a high school diploma," Musk remarked in an interview with the German automotive journal Auto Bild on his hiring preferences in general. He stated that someone graduating from a top institution may be a sign that they would be capable of great things, but this is not always the case. He gave the example of Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, and Steve Jobs, saying that these people did not graduate from college, but if you had the opportunity to recruit them, it would be a good decision.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is moving forward with plans to use pollutants that contribute to climate change. Taking to Twitter, he announced that his rocket company will launch a programme to extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and utilise it to power spaceships.