Bengaluru: Namma Metro services to begin at 5 am from tomorrow; revise timings details here

During the second wave of Covid-19, shorter operational timings were implemented when the Karnataka government imposed a night curfew.

In a relief mainly to long-distance passengers reaching the city early morning, the Bengaluru Namma metro services will be operational from 5 am to 11 pm from December 20, Monday. At present, the trains operate between 6 am and 11 pm.

“Operational timings of Namma Metro services have been advanced by one hour on all days of the week (Monday to Saturday), except Sundays,” said a BMRCL release. “Trains will commence at 5am from the terminal stations on weekdays. There is no change in timings on Sundays; trains will start at 7am,” it said.

The BMRCL officials also said that the metro services will return to a schedule identical to what was followed in pre-Covid times from December 20.

The release stated, “Metro train services will now commence at 5 am from the terminal stations viz. Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli on weekdays (i.e. from Monday to Saturday). There is no change in metro timings on Sundays and trains will start at 7 am.” The press release further stated that the last metro train at the terminal stations will commence from 11 pm and the trains will reach Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station at 11.30 pm on all days of the week.

“The last metro train service will be available at 11 pm from all the terminal stations and at 11.30 pm from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic on all days of the week,” the press release stated.

Prior to the pandemic, Namma Metro had a footfall of more than 4 lakh people on a daily basis. While ridership has been increasing steadily, it is yet to return to pre-Covid numbers as many firms have asked employees to continue to work from home.