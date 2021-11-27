Amid concerns over Omicron, PM Modi chairs crucial meeting on COVID situation, vaccination

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday is chairing a key meeting with top government officials on the Covid-19 situation and vaccination coverage status in the country. The meeting comes amid global concern over the new B.1.1.529 strain of coronavirus named ‘Omicron’. The new variant was first discovered in South Africa and has been classified as a transmissible virus of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Earlier on November 3, PM Modi met with the officials of districts where the vaccination coverage was low and the respective Chief Ministers. Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to PM PK Mishra, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul are also attending the meeting, according to news agency ANI.

The meeting comes as India crossed the 1.21 billion doses mark on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 1,210,658,262 doses of the vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, so far.