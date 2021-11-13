  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Habibganj railway station in Bhopal renamed after Rani Kamlapati

    Rani Kamlapati was the widow Gond ruler of Nizam Shah, chief of Ginnorgarh. The Gond community comprises the largest tribal group of India with more than 1.2 crore population.

    Ahead of PM Modi visit, Habibganj railway station in Bhopal renamed after Rani Kamlapati-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 6:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to launch India’s first world-class railway station on November 15, The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has written to the centre, recommending renaming the Habibganj Railway Station after tribal queen Rani Kamlapati -- the last Gond queen of Bhopal. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs upon a request by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday unveil the redeveloped railway station, which has been built under the country's first public private partnership at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. CM Chauhan on Saturday said that he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the state’s request. “I thank PM Modi from my heart. I express gratitude on behalf of 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh and the tribal community for renaming Habibganj station after Rani Kamlapati. She was the honour of Gond samaj, the last Hindu queen,” he said.

    Also read: UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over ‘Jinnah’ remark on Samajwadi Party turf

    A letter of recommendation - sent by state transport department to the Union Home Ministry - reads, “Bhopal was ruled by Gond rulers in the 16th century and to keep intact the memory of Gond Queen Rani Kamalapati, it's recommended to rename Habibganj railway station after Rani Kamlapati.”

    Rani Kamlapati was the widow Gond ruler of Nizam Shah, chief of Ginnorgarh. The Gond community comprises the largest tribal group of India with more than 1.2 crore population. Linguistically, the Gonds belong to the Gondi–Manda subgroup of the South Central branch of the Dravidian language family.

    The letter from the state's transport department has said that renaming the station is also in accordance with the Indian government's decision to celebrate November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in remembrance of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

    Recently, the name of Allahabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh was changed to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction was renamed as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In a first, insurgent group attacked family members of security forces in Manipur-dnm

    In a first, insurgent group attacked family members of security forces in Manipur

    Video Icon
    UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over Jinnah remark on Samajwadi Party turf-dnm

    UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over ‘Jinnah’ remark on Samajwadi Party turf

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Curfew imposed in Amravati amid more violence; shops, private property destroyed-dnm

    Maharashtra: Curfew imposed in Amravati amid more violence; shops, private property destroyed

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Prime accused Sriki confesses to have hacked Bitfinex twice; Congress slams govt-dnm

    Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Prime accused Sriki confesses to have hacked Bitfinex twice; Congress slams govt

    Video Icon
    Kerala rains: Heavy rain causes water-logging in Thiruvananthapuram; IMD issues orange alert for six districts-dnm

    Kerala rains: Heavy rain causes water-logging in Thiruvananthapuram; IMD issues orange alert for six districts

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    In a first, insurgent group attacked family members of security forces in Manipur-dnm

    In a first, insurgent group attacked family members of security forces in Manipur

    Video Icon
    Kangana Ranaut to return Padma award, apologise? Here is what we know drb

    Kangana Ranaut to return Padma award, apologise? Here is what we know

    Video Icon
    UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over Jinnah remark on Samajwadi Party turf-dnm

    UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over ‘Jinnah’ remark on Samajwadi Party turf

    Video Icon
    Karnataka NAL Octacopter drone delivers COVID vaccine in a remote village gcw

    Karnataka: NAL's Octacopter drone delivers COVID vaccine in a remote village

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know drb

    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon