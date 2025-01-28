Tamil Nadu: NIA arrests Chennai ambulance driver for recruiting youths to ISIS

The NIA arrested 26-year-old ambulance driver Alfasith in Chennai for recruiting individuals to ISIS. Raids were conducted at over 20 locations across Tamil Nadu, uncovering his use of social media platforms to radicalize youth. Investigations continue to identify accomplices and dismantle the terror network.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 26-year-old ambulance driver, Alfasith, from Chennai on charges of recruiting individuals for ISIS, a banned terrorist organization. The arrest comes after extensive investigations and coordinated raids conducted across Tamil Nadu.

The NIA launched searches early Tuesday morning at over 20 locations, including Chennai, Mayiladuthurai, and Sirkazhi, targeting individuals suspected of propagating ISIS ideology. A team of officers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh carried out the operation, backed by local police security. The raids began at 3 am, focusing on areas where individuals were believed to be involved in recruitment and radicalization activities.



The suspect, identified as Alfasith, hails from Tirumullaivasal in Mayiladuthurai district and was employed as an ambulance driver with a private service in Purasaivakkam, Chennai. According to NIA officials, he was actively involved in recruiting people and spreading ISIS propaganda through platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

During the raid, officials seized mobile phones, pen drives, and documents from Alfasith’s residence. It was revealed that he managed social media groups aimed at radicalizing young people and luring them into joining ISIS.

The NIA has been interrogating Alfasith at their Chennai office to uncover further details about his network, including the number of people he recruited and other accomplices involved in the operation. The investigation also aims to identify ISIS handlers who may have directed his activities.



Officials conducted additional searches in Mayiladuthurai, targeting residences linked to Alfasith’s relatives and associates, including locations in Tirumullaivasal. These searches, conducted at over 15 houses, stirred commotion in the locality.

The NIA’s operations were based on credible intelligence gathered during a previous investigation.

