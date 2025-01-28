Tamil Nadu: NIA arrests Chennai ambulance driver for recruiting youths to ISIS

The NIA arrested 26-year-old ambulance driver Alfasith in Chennai for recruiting individuals to ISIS. Raids were conducted at over 20 locations across Tamil Nadu, uncovering his use of social media platforms to radicalize youth. Investigations continue to identify accomplices and dismantle the terror network.

Tamil Nadu: NIA arrests Chennai ambulance driver for recruiting youths to ISIS vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 7:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 7:28 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 26-year-old ambulance driver, Alfasith, from Chennai on charges of recruiting individuals for ISIS, a banned terrorist organization. The arrest comes after extensive investigations and coordinated raids conducted across Tamil Nadu.

The NIA launched searches early Tuesday morning at over 20 locations, including Chennai, Mayiladuthurai, and Sirkazhi, targeting individuals suspected of propagating ISIS ideology. A team of officers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh carried out the operation, backed by local police security. The raids began at 3 am, focusing on areas where individuals were believed to be involved in recruitment and radicalization activities.

NIA team likely to visit US for extradition formalities of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana

The suspect, identified as Alfasith, hails from Tirumullaivasal in Mayiladuthurai district and was employed as an ambulance driver with a private service in Purasaivakkam, Chennai. According to NIA officials, he was actively involved in recruiting people and spreading ISIS propaganda through platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. 

During the raid, officials seized mobile phones, pen drives, and documents from Alfasith’s residence. It was revealed that he managed social media groups aimed at radicalizing young people and luring them into joining ISIS. 

The NIA has been interrogating Alfasith at their Chennai office to uncover further details about his network, including the number of people he recruited and other accomplices involved in the operation. The investigation also aims to identify ISIS handlers who may have directed his activities.

28 sentenced to life imprisonment for Chandan Gupta’s murder during 2018 Tiranga yatra in UP's Kasganj

Officials conducted additional searches in Mayiladuthurai, targeting residences linked to Alfasith’s relatives and associates, including locations in Tirumullaivasal. These searches, conducted at over 15 houses, stirred commotion in the locality.

The NIA’s operations were based on credible intelligence gathered during a previous investigation. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian Army places order for indigenous VTOL, FPV drones with IG drones vkp

Indian Army places order for indigenous VTOL, FPV drones with IG drones

Two women harassed, groped by bike-borne men in Lucknow; disturbing video emerges (WATCH) shk

Two women harassed, groped by bike-borne men in Lucknow; disturbing video emerges (WATCH)

17-year-old girl kills self after exploring 'what happens after death' on Google in Nagpur anr

17-year-old girl kills self after exploring 'what happens after death' on Google in Nagpur

'Kindly postpone Ayodhya visit for 15-20 days': Ram Temple trust requests devotees amid massive rush vkp

'Kindly postpone Ayodhya visit for 15-20 days': Ram Temple trust requests devotees amid massive rush

Caught on camera: Woman dragged on road after snatcher tries to steal her phone in Ludhiana (WATCH) shk

Caught on camera: Woman dragged on road after snatcher tries to steal her phone in Ludhiana (WATCH)

Recent Stories

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Boeing Stock Draws Attention After Posting Largest Annual Loss Since 2020: Retail Turns More Bearish

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

Xerox Stock Slips Premarket After Mixed Q4 Results But Retail Mood Brightens

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

XRP Price Rallies As Ripple Secures Key U.S. Licenses Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance: Retail Sentiment Improves

How to use DeepSeek on laptop & smartphone? A step-by-guide to download software, system requirements & more shk

How to use DeepSeek on laptop & smartphone? A step-by-guide to download software, system requirements & more

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon