'Kindly postpone Ayodhya visit for 15-20 days': Ram Temple trust requests devotees amid massive rush

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple management committee has issued an advisory requesting local devotees to delay their visits to Ayodhya for 15-20 days due to an overwhelming increase in the number of visitors. This surge is primarily linked to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and the upcoming 'Mukhya Snan' (main bathing ritual) on Mauni Amavasya, scheduled for January 29, 2025.

In an official statement, the temple trust highlighted that nearly 10 crore devotees are expected to take a holy dip in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya. Many of these pilgrims are also travelling to Ayodhya via train and road, leading to unprecedented crowding at key temples, including the Ram Lalla temple and Hanumangarhi.



The temple committee noted a sharp rise in the number of visitors over the past three days, resulting in challenges to manage darshan (viewing) for such a massive number of devotees. "Given the size and population of Ayodhya Dham, it has become increasingly difficult to ensure darshan for everyone in a single day, causing inconvenience to many," the committee stated.

The trust urged local devotees to allow pilgrims from distant areas to complete their spiritual journey during this busy period. "We kindly request devotees from nearby areas to postpone their visit to Ayodhya for 15-20 days. This will help ensure a smoother darshan experience for those travelling from far-off places," the committee added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented enhanced security measures, deploying additional police forces, including women officers, at the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi to manage the crowd. Plainclothes officers are also stationed to monitor any suspicious activity.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a grand spiritual event held once every 12 years, is drawing massive crowds. Since its commencement on January 13, over 15 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip in the sacred waters. The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates a total footfall of 40-45 crore pilgrims by the time the event concludes on February 26.



Mauni Amavasya, one of the holiest days in the Hindu calendar, is expected to attract 10 crore pilgrims in a single day for the Amrit Snan (immersion in the Ganga). This has led to an increased flow of visitors to nearby religious sites, including Ayodhya.

Taking to social media, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust shared an official appeal, saying, “Jai Shri Ram! We humbly request devotees from nearby areas to postpone their visit to Ayodhya for 15-20 days to allow pilgrims from distant locations a smoother darshan experience. Necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the safety and comfort of all devotees.”

