'Kindly postpone Ayodhya visit for 15-20 days': Ram Temple trust requests devotees amid massive rush

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple committee urged local devotees to postpone Ayodhya visits by 15-20 days due to heavy crowds from the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. With 10 crore pilgrims expected on Mauni Amavasya, security and arrangements have been enhanced to manage the influx.

'Kindly postpone Ayodhya visit for 15-20 days': Ram Temple trust requests devotees amid massive rush vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 5:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple management committee has issued an advisory requesting local devotees to delay their visits to Ayodhya for 15-20 days due to an overwhelming increase in the number of visitors. This surge is primarily linked to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and the upcoming 'Mukhya Snan' (main bathing ritual) on Mauni Amavasya, scheduled for January 29, 2025.  

In an official statement, the temple trust highlighted that nearly 10 crore devotees are expected to take a holy dip in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya. Many of these pilgrims are also travelling to Ayodhya via train and road, leading to unprecedented crowding at key temples, including the Ram Lalla temple and Hanumangarhi.  


Record 25 lakh devotees visit Ramnagari since Republic Day, Ayodhya roads packed with pilgrims

The temple committee noted a sharp rise in the number of visitors over the past three days, resulting in challenges to manage darshan (viewing) for such a massive number of devotees. "Given the size and population of Ayodhya Dham, it has become increasingly difficult to ensure darshan for everyone in a single day, causing inconvenience to many," the committee stated.  

The trust urged local devotees to allow pilgrims from distant areas to complete their spiritual journey during this busy period. "We kindly request devotees from nearby areas to postpone their visit to Ayodhya for 15-20 days. This will help ensure a smoother darshan experience for those travelling from far-off places," the committee added.  

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented enhanced security measures, deploying additional police forces, including women officers, at the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi to manage the crowd. Plainclothes officers are also stationed to monitor any suspicious activity.   

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a grand spiritual event held once every 12 years, is drawing massive crowds. Since its commencement on January 13, over 15 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip in the sacred waters. The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates a total footfall of 40-45 crore pilgrims by the time the event concludes on February 26. 

Devotees flock to Ayodhya as Shri Ramlala enshrinement marks first anniversary

Mauni Amavasya, one of the holiest days in the Hindu calendar, is expected to attract 10 crore pilgrims in a single day for the Amrit Snan (immersion in the Ganga). This has led to an increased flow of visitors to nearby religious sites, including Ayodhya.  

Taking to social media, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust shared an official appeal, saying, “Jai Shri Ram! We humbly request devotees from nearby areas to postpone their visit to Ayodhya for 15-20 days to allow pilgrims from distant locations a smoother darshan experience. Necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the safety and comfort of all devotees.”  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

17-year-old girl kills self after exploring 'what happens after death' on Google in Nagpur anr

17-year-old girl kills self after exploring 'what happens after death' on Google in Nagpur

Caught on camera: Woman dragged on road after snatcher tries to steal her phone in Ludhiana (WATCH) shk

Caught on camera: Woman dragged on road after snatcher tries to steal her phone in Ludhiana (WATCH)

Kerala: CPM workers wave black flags at Priyanka Gandhi over delayed visit to Wayanad after fatal tiger attack anr

Kerala: CPM workers wave black flags at Priyanka Gandhi over delayed visit to Wayanad after fatal tiger attack

Mumbai SHOCKER! Man strangles wife, son over extra-marital affair, hangs bodies to pass it off as suicide shk

Mumbai SHOCKER! Man strangles wife, son over extra-marital affair, hangs bodies to pass it off as suicide

'Drew intestines, flung it in air, sliced organs': Two brothers brutally kill mother's lover in Gujarat shk

'Drew intestines, flung it in air, sliced organs': Two brothers brutally kill mother's lover in Gujarat

Recent Stories

Papaya: Delicious but Risky? Know the health risks and side effects NTI

Papaya: Delicious but Risky? Know the health risks and side effects

Oklo, Lightbridge Stocks Rise Pre-Market After Companies Sign MOU To Collaborate On Advanced Fuel Recycling: Retail Sentiment Improves

Oklo, Lightbridge Stocks Rise Pre-Market After Companies Sign MOU To Collaborate On Advanced Fuel Recycling: Retail Sentiment Improves

Rashmika Mandanna to Jahnvi Kapoor: 5 Valentines Day red dress outfit inspired by Bollywood gcw

5 Valentine's Day outfit ideas by Rashmika Mandanna, Jahnvi and more

Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award, emulates Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award, emulates Virat Kohli

Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home gcw

Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon