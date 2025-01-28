Mirzapur HORROR! Husband burns wife's private parts using 'hot tongs' over minor argument, arrested

In Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, a man brutally burnt his wife’s private parts using a hot tong following a minor argument. The woman suffered severe injuries and was hospitalized. The accused, identified as Ajay, was arrested by police and sent to jail for his horrific act.

In a shocking act of cruelty, a man allegedly burnt his wife’s private parts using a hot tong following a minor argument in Mirzapur’s Tilthi village. The victim, suffering severe injuries, was rushed to a hospital by her father, and the accused has been arrested by the police for this brutal act.

The horrifying incident took place on Friday, January 24, in the village of Tilthi, under the Chulh Police Station jurisdiction. Reports indicate that a minor dispute escalated quickly between the couple, leading to the husband, identified as Ajay, inflicting extreme violence on his wife.



In a fit of rage, Ajay allegedly heated a tong and burnt his wife’s private parts, both externally and internally. This cruel act left the woman with serious injuries. Her family, after receiving advice from a neighbour, quickly rushed her to the district hospital for urgent medical treatment. The victim’s condition has reportedly stabilized after receiving timely medical care.

The victim’s sister-in-law filed a formal complaint with the police on Saturday, January 25, urging authorities to take action against the accused. Upon receiving the complaint, the police initiated an investigation into the matter and swiftly arrested the accused husband, Ajay, on Sunday, January 26. The police confirmed that they also recovered the tong used in the assault from the accused’s location.

Ajay has been sent to jail and remains in police custody.

Phoolchand, the father of the victim, expressed his horror at the incident, describing the unimaginable pain his daughter endured. He revealed that the burns caused both external and internal injuries. He also thanked the local community for guiding him to seek medical help immediately after the attack.



Neighbours of the family, along with local police, have condemned the horrific act. The police are continuing their investigation and have assured the family that justice will be served. Sub-Inspector Badri Prasad, who led the police action, stated that the authorities acted swiftly to arrest the accused and recover the weapon used in the crime.

The incident has left the community shaken, raising concerns about domestic violence.

