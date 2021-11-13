  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over ‘Jinnah’ remark on Samajwadi Party turf

    Hitting out at the Opposition party, Amit Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party has brought in JAM – which stands for ‘Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile’ but for SP, it stands for ‘Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (Ansari)’.

    UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over Jinnah remark on Samajwadi Party turf-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Azamgarh, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 5:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on his turf Azamgarh and addressing a rally, hit out at the Opposition party and said the Bharatiya Janata Party has brought in JAM – which stands for ‘Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile’ but for SP, it stands for ‘Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (Ansari)’.

    “We brought in JAM- J for Jan Dhan account, A for Aadhaar Card, M for mobile phones. Now, SP also said they bought a JAM...which is - J for Jinnah, A for Azam Khan and M for Mukhtar (Ansari),” Shah said at a rally in Azamgarh. “You should tell me whether you want BJP's JAM or SP's JAM. These people can never work for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh. They indulge in dividing people on the basis of caste, causing riots, appeasement and vote-bank politics,” Shah added.

    Akhilesh Yadav is seeing greatness in Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he said referring to the Pakistan founder as the election season is approaching. “There are so many people from the minority community here, is there anyone here who sees greatness in Jinnah,” Shah said.

    Yadav had recently equated Jinnah with Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Mahatma Gandhi, saying they had helped India achieve Independence and never shied away from any struggle. This had prompted criticism from several leaders, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling it “a Talibani mentality.”

    Hitting out at Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son, CM Yogi Adityanath stepped up the attack, “Azamgarh may have given two former Chief Ministers or sent them to the Lok Sabha but because of them, the identity of Azamgarh has always been lowered. Before 2014, a person from Azamgarh had problems in even getting a hotel room anywhere in the country... such was the identity crisis.” “There has been a demand to rename Azamgarh to Aryamgarh,” the Chief Minister added.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Curfew imposed in Amravati amid more violence; shops, private property destroyed-dnm

    Maharashtra: Curfew imposed in Amravati amid more violence; shops, private property destroyed

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Prime accused Sriki confesses to have hacked Bitfinex twice; Congress slams govt-dnm

    Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Prime accused Sriki confesses to have hacked Bitfinex twice; Congress slams govt

    Video Icon
    Kerala rains: Heavy rain causes water-logging in Thiruvananthapuram; IMD issues orange alert for six districts-dnm

    Kerala rains: Heavy rain causes water-logging in Thiruvananthapuram; IMD issues orange alert for six districts

    Video Icon
    Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur Suraj Chand district-dnm

    46 Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur’s Churachandpur district

    Video Icon
    Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali wife urges India EAM S Jaishankar for help after family receives death threats-dnm

    Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali’s wife urges India EAM S Jaishankar for help after family receives death threats

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka NAL Octacopter drone delivers COVID vaccine in a remote village gcw

    Karnataka: NAL's Octacopter drone delivers COVID vaccine in a remote village

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know drb

    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know

    Video Icon
    Eight Maoists gunned down in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli forest encounter-dnm

    Eight Maoists gunned down in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli forest encounter

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Curfew imposed in Amravati amid more violence; shops, private property destroyed-dnm

    Maharashtra: Curfew imposed in Amravati amid more violence; shops, private property destroyed

    Video Icon
    Kerala not to impose wearing of sarees on state teachers cites right to dress as per comfort gcw

    'Right to dress as per comfort': Kerala not to impose wearing of sarees on state teachers

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon