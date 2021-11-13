UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over ‘Jinnah’ remark on Samajwadi Party turf

Hitting out at the Opposition party, Amit Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party has brought in JAM – which stands for ‘Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile’ but for SP, it stands for ‘Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (Ansari)’.

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on his turf Azamgarh and addressing a rally, hit out at the Opposition party and said the Bharatiya Janata Party has brought in JAM – which stands for ‘Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile’ but for SP, it stands for ‘Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (Ansari)’.

“We brought in JAM- J for Jan Dhan account, A for Aadhaar Card, M for mobile phones. Now, SP also said they bought a JAM...which is - J for Jinnah, A for Azam Khan and M for Mukhtar (Ansari),” Shah said at a rally in Azamgarh. “You should tell me whether you want BJP's JAM or SP's JAM. These people can never work for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh. They indulge in dividing people on the basis of caste, causing riots, appeasement and vote-bank politics,” Shah added.

Akhilesh Yadav is seeing greatness in Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he said referring to the Pakistan founder as the election season is approaching. “There are so many people from the minority community here, is there anyone here who sees greatness in Jinnah,” Shah said.

Yadav had recently equated Jinnah with Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Mahatma Gandhi, saying they had helped India achieve Independence and never shied away from any struggle. This had prompted criticism from several leaders, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling it “a Talibani mentality.”

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son, CM Yogi Adityanath stepped up the attack, “Azamgarh may have given two former Chief Ministers or sent them to the Lok Sabha but because of them, the identity of Azamgarh has always been lowered. Before 2014, a person from Azamgarh had problems in even getting a hotel room anywhere in the country... such was the identity crisis.” “There has been a demand to rename Azamgarh to Aryamgarh,” the Chief Minister added.