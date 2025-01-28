Pune SHOCKER! Minor pays Rs 100 'supari' to rape, kill girl for exposing forged sign; FIR against principal

A shocking incident in Pune's Daund Tehsil involves a minor paying Rs 100 to a classmate to rape and kill a girl for exposing his forged signature. The school attempted to cover it up, leading to an FIR against the principal and two teachers for suppression.

A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Daund Tehsil in Pune, where a minor student allegedly gave a fellow student Rs 100 to rape and kill his classmate after she exposed him for forging his parent’s signature. The matter took an even darker turn when the school authorities tried to suppress the issue to protect the institution's reputation.

According to reports, the incident occurred at St. Sebastian's English School in Daund. A female student reported to the teachers that a boy in her class had forged his parent’s signature. This led to an angry retaliation from the accused student, who allegedly offered a Rs 100 “supari” (contract) to another student from a different class, instructing him to rape and murder the girl.



Kerala: After POCSO case of Dalit girl, 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by 9 in Pathanamthitta; 4 arrested

Rather than dealing with the severity of the situation, the school principal and two teachers attempted to cover up the incident to avoid defamation. However, the matter eventually surfaced when the girl informed her parents about the disturbing threat.

The incident took place on November 22, 2024, during school hours, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. After the girl informed her teachers about the forged signature, the school principal summoned all the involved students, including the girl. It was at this point that the accused student confessed to offering the bribe to the other boy. He also allegedly returned the Rs 100 back to the girl's father. Despite this, the principal, along with the teachers, tried to shift the blame on the girl, suggesting she had fabricated the story to defame the student. They even recommended that she transfer to another school to avoid further trouble.



Woman raped by autorickshaw driver in Mumbai, inserts knife in private parts fearing parents' reaction

The girl's parents, frustrated by the lack of accountability and proper response from the school, filed a complaint with the Daund Police. An investigation was launched, and a case has been registered against the principal, class teacher, and another teacher under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Indian Penal Code. The charges include mental harassment and attempting to harm the victim's academic standing by concealing the serious incident.

This alarming case has raised concerns about the safety and mental health of students in schools, especially in light of the school’s attempt to suppress such a severe crime.



Latest Videos