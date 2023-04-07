Tinder match gone wrong! Man loses over Rs 14 crore as 'lover' turns out to be a scammer

An Italian man was duped of more than Rs 14 crore when his Tinder Match turned out to be a cybercriminal. The man was convinced into investing in digital money by his 'lover' and ended up losing all his money.

Nowadays, we hear a lot about online fraud and how individuals are being defrauded of money. Scammers are always coming up with new ways to defraud people of their hard-earned money, whether it is through SMS, social media, or other websites. Another strange example included a man who had his Tinder match turn out to be a cybercriminal, causing him to lose more than Rs 14 crore. The man's Tinder "lover" coerced him into investing in virtual currency, and he ultimately lost all of his money.

A 55-year-old Italian man residing in Hong Kong is the fraud victim, according to a media reports. He met somebody on Tinder and began a romantic relationship with the person. On WhatsApp, the two would continue to communicate. It turned out that his Tinder match was a fraud who was posing as a Singaporean woman investment broker. According to sources, the event happened in the middle of February.

After they got to know each other, the impostor persuaded the victim to log in to a fake trading website so they could invest in virtual currency. Reports suggest that "the victim was told that investing in digital money could provide high returns."

According to the report, the individual ultimately transferred 14.2 million Hong Kong Dollars, or more than Rs 14 crore, into nine separate bank accounts. The money was spent in approximately 22 transactions between March 6 and March 23, according to the authorities. When he didn't receive his money back, the victim suspected something was wrong and went to the police.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a lady lost over USD 250,000 (about INR 2 crore) that was reported in February of this year after being tricked into investing in cryptocurrencies by her partner, whom she met on the dating app Hinge.

