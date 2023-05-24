Mumbai man loses Rs 8.5 lakh to YouTube video liking scam

There are many instances of people being tricked into fraudulent schemes, leading to the loss of their money. Recently, a similar scam took place in Mumbai in which fraudsters offered the job of liking YouTube videos for daily pay to a man.

A lot of cases have been reported in the last few months where people were being tricked by fraudsters into depositing money in different accounts. The victims typically got a "part-time job offer" requiring them to "like" certain YouTube videos in order to get payment. In order to gain the victim's trust, the fraudsters would initially deposit some money into their account. Once the victim begins to believe the con artist, they progress to jobs requiring big quantities of money. This fraud has cost several individuals their hard-earned money, and the most recent victim is a man from Mumbai's Andheri neighbourhood.

According to various media reports, fraudsters approached the Mumbai-based man with a job offer in which all he had to do was like YouTube videos. The man was promised of earning Rs 3,000 to 6,000 per day in the first week of May. The report also said that in order to convince the victim of the 'job offer's' authenticity, the scamster told the victim thatthe company was into advertisements and that he would have to like the company's ads on YouTube to earn money.

At first, the tasks involved small sums of money and the victim received these small amounts multiple times in his bank account.

The victim began to believe the con artist because of the monthly payments. He was eventually invited to a few Telegram groups and informed that his funds will be put in a "virtual account." The 'virtual account' was a ruse that the con artists used to deceive the man into thinking he was truly receiving paid through the account.

He was assigned a new duty that required a considerably bigger sum of money when he expressed his desire to leave the organisation, but he was not permitted to do so. When requested to send Rs 2.5 lakh for a work, the individual knew he was being duped, according to the report. He ultimately lost a total of Rs. 8.59 lakh in this manner.