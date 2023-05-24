Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai man loses Rs 8.5 lakh to YouTube video liking scam

    There are many instances of people being tricked into fraudulent schemes, leading to the loss of their money. Recently, a similar scam took place in Mumbai in which fraudsters offered the job of liking YouTube videos for daily pay to a man. 

    Mumbai man loses Rs 8 5 lakh to YouTube video liking scam check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    A lot of cases have been reported in the last few months where people were being tricked by fraudsters into depositing money in different accounts. The victims typically got a "part-time job offer" requiring them to "like" certain YouTube videos in order to get payment. In order to gain the victim's trust, the fraudsters would initially deposit some money into their account. Once the victim begins to believe the con artist, they progress to jobs requiring big quantities of money. This fraud has cost several individuals their hard-earned money, and the most recent victim is a man from Mumbai's Andheri neighbourhood.

    According to various media reports, fraudsters approached the Mumbai-based man with a job offer in which all he had to do was like YouTube videos. The man was promised of earning Rs 3,000 to 6,000 per day in the first week of May. The report also said that in order to convince the victim of the 'job offer's' authenticity, the scamster told the victim thatthe company was into advertisements and that he would have to like the company's ads on YouTube to earn money.

    At first, the tasks involved small sums of money and the victim received these small amounts multiple times in his bank account. 

    The victim began to believe the con artist because of the monthly payments. He was eventually invited to a few Telegram groups and informed that his funds will be put in a "virtual account." The 'virtual account' was a ruse that the con artists used to deceive the man into thinking he was truly receiving paid through the account.

    He was assigned a new duty that required a considerably bigger sum of money when he expressed his desire to leave the organisation, but he was not permitted to do so. When requested to send Rs 2.5 lakh for a work, the individual knew he was being duped, according to the report. He ultimately lost a total of Rs. 8.59 lakh in this manner.

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to soon bring new feature to Group settings to make life easier check details gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring new feature to Group settings

    Sharing your Netflix password with friends You will have to pay extra not in India as of now gcw

    Sharing your Netflix password with friends? You will have to pay extra

    Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart ahead of Motorola Edge 40 Here is how you can grab the deal gcw

    Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab the deal

    Elon Musk not to give his kids control of his companies Here is what he said gcw

    Elon Musk not to give his kids the control of his companies?

    Apple WWDC 2023 When and where to watch event LIVE Here is what you can expect gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: When and where to watch event LIVE? Here is what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    What is 'Sengol', 6 things you MUST KNOW about historical sceptre AJR

    What is 'Sengol', 6 things you MUST KNOW about historical sceptre

    The magic of Black coffee: Benefits, components & more ADC

    The magic of Black coffee: Benefits, components & more

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress flaunts luscious cleavage in white striped bikini vma

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress flaunts luscious cleavage in white striped bikini

    WATCH: Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House light up in Tiranga' colours for PM Modi's visit anr

    WATCH: Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House light up in Tiranga' colours for PM Modi's visit

    Pakistan defence minister reveals ban on former PM Imran Khan party PTI under consideration gcw

    Pakistan defence minister reveals ban on former PM Imran Khan's party PTI 'under consideration'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon