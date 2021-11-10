  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google wins appeal against 3 billion-pound privacy case

    Had Google lost, it could have allowed users to claim money from the search giant.

    Google wins appeal against 3 billion-pound privacy case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 3:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a big win for Google, the search engine has won an appeal against a three billion pounds privacy case on Wednesday, which could have allowed users to claim money from the search giant. The United Kingdom's Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the lawsuit, which sought billions of pounds on behalf of more than 4 million individuals, on Wednesday. The plaintiffs, known as Google You Owe Us, accused Google of breaching its commitments by collecting and using browser-generated data between 2011 and 2012.

    The ruling will come as a comfort to the computer giant, which might have faced a damages cost of approximately 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) if the lawsuit had been allowed to proceed. The decision also establishes an important legal precedent for future class-action lawsuits in the United Kingdom, which are only permitted under antitrust statutes.

    The Lloyd vs. Google lawsuit centred on allegations that Google covertly monitored millions of iPhones through a loophole in Apple's Safari browser. In October 2018, the High Court held that Mr Lloyd could not serve the claim on Google outside of the jurisdiction of England and Wales, but that judgement was reversed by the Court of Appeal in October 2019. Google then appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, which it has now won, restoring the original decision.
    More details are awaited.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple first computer hand-built by Jobs Wozniak sells for $400000 in auction gcw

    Apple's first computer hand-built by Jobs, Wozniak sells for $400,000 in auction

    Video Icon
    Instagram to charge Rs 89 to offer exclusive content gcw

    Instagram to charge Rs 89 to offer exclusive content, stories?

    Video Icon
    Trading app Robinhood hacked over 7 million customers data exposed gcw

    Trading app Robinhood hacked, over 7 million customers' data exposed

    Video Icon
    NASA SpaceX astronauts successfully splashdown on earth, ending 200-day flight-dnm

    NASA’s SpaceX astronauts successfully splashdown on earth, ending 200-day flight

    Video Icon
    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets to start commercial services by 2022 gcw

    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets, to start commercial services by 2022

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan several killed, injured in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia-dnm

    Rajasthan: At least 12 killed, several injured in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

    Video Icon
    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside RCB

    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film

    Video Icon
    Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent-ayh

    Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon