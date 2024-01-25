Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I was misquoted': Indian boxing legend Mary Kom clarifies she hasn't retired yet

    Indian boxing legend Mary Kom addresses recent media misquotes about her retirement, emphasising that she is yet to officially retire despite acknowledging her plans.

    Indian boxing icon Mary Kom has refuted claims of her retirement, asserting that she was misquoted during an event where she discussed the challenges posed by age limits in sports. Despite acknowledging her imminent retirement plans, Mary emphasised that she is yet to formally retire. In a statement addressing media reports, she clarified that she will personally announce her retirement and condemned the inaccuracies in recent coverage.

    In a statement released on Thursday, Mary affirmed that she remains active and hasn't officially retired. She stated, "Dear Friends from the media, I haven't announced retirement yet, and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of the media whenever I want to announce it."

    During an event in Dibrugarh on January 24, 2024, Mary shared her passion for continuing in sports but highlighted the restrictive age limit in the Olympics. She expressed her ongoing focus on fitness and assured that when the time comes for her retirement, she will make a public announcement.

    Earlier, on Wednesday, Mary was quoted as expressing her desire to continue playing but lamenting the enforced retirement due to age limits. Despite her accomplishments, including six world titles and being the first female Indian boxer to secure a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games, she clarified that retirement had not yet occurred.

    Mary Kom, a trailblazer in women's boxing, has an illustrious career, marked by numerous achievements, including a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympic Games and multiple World Championships titles. Her recent clarification dispels any confusion surrounding her retirement status.'

