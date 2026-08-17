The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is back for its third season from Oct 3-18. Cricket icons like AB De Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, David Warner, and Moeen Ali will participate. This season also adds the Bangladesh Champions team to the roster.

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for WCL Season 3

Some of the biggest past stalwarts of international cricket, including AB De Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo, David Warner, and Moeen Ali, will be in action as the World Championship of Legends (WCL) returns for its latest season from October 3 this year.

The league will run from October 3 to 18 this year and will be coming back with the biggest legendary player pool and the rivalries that have defined generations of cricket.

New Teams and Past Champions

Following two record-breaking seasons, WCL 2026 will have more star power, more intensity, more national pride and more unforgettable cricketing moments. The third season has already added Bangladesh Champions to the tournament.

India Champions won the first season against Pakistan Champions, whereas South Africa Champions won the second season against Pakistan Champions as well.

WCL Season 3 promises some bigger names joining the squad, which definitely includes the continuation of stars like Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, DJ Bravo, Shahid Afridi and Moeen Ali, with the addition of more stars like David Warner and Mohammad Mahmudullah.

Founder's Vision for a Global Spectacle

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said as per a press release: "Season 3 is going to be very special. We will be moving out of the UK for this season and giving surprises to all our fans. We promise to bring the biggest names in cricket, the biggest stars the fans could ever think about for Season 3."

After reaching 425 million viewers worldwide in Season 2, WCL enters its third season with greater momentum and an even bigger ambition -- to create the ultimate celebration of cricket's greatest eras and its most unforgettable icons," he added. (ANI)