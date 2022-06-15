Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool' - Darwin Nunez upon completing Liverpool move

    Darwin Nunez is officially a Liverpool player, making his much-hyped move from Benfica. He has affirmed that he wants to win many trophies at Anfield.

    Want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool - Darwin Nunez upon completing Liverpool move from Benfica-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Liverpool, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    It is official. Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez is now a Liverpool player. He has completed his highly-anticipated move from Portuguese giants Benfica for £85 million. He was linked with top clubs, including The Reds' fierce rival Manchester United. However, with the advantage of playing UEFA Champions League (UCL) this upcoming season, Nunez has chosen to play at Anfield. He officially signed the contract with the club on Tuesday and will join the club from July 1. Meanwhile, he immediately proclaimed his desire to win some trophies with the club. As of now, he is yet to win a title in his European club football career.

    After completing his Liverpool move, Nunez told the club, "I'm thrilled to be here at Liverpool. It's a massive club. It's a pleasure to be here in Liverpool, and I'm pleased to be a part of this great club. I've played against Liverpool and seen them in many games in the Champions League, and it's my style of play."

    ALSO READ: Benfica confirms Darwin Nunez transfer to Liverpool

    "When I arrived at the training ground, I was amazed to see the setup, structure, and trophies here. You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies, and then later on, when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, 'Look, I was a part of that. I was there at that time, winning trophies.' That's one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool – to win trophies and titles. I want to win many trophies at Liverpool," Nunez added.

    In the meantime, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp was also excited to work with Nunez, stating, "I'm very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We've shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure. Darwin is a wonderful player; already outstanding but has so much potential to get even better. That's why it's so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club."

    ALSO READ: Darwin Nunez wants to move to Liverpool amidst interest from Manchester United

    "We have wonderful attacking options already, and he becomes part of that now. So, there is no pressure on him at all. He signs for a very long time, and we intend to nurture his talent and see it grow. He's the latest addition to the wonderful LFC family, and I'm sure our supporters will make him feel at home from the first moment he has the Liver bird on his chest," concluded Klopp.

    Nunez has been spectacular for Benfica since he signed for the club in 2020. He has since scored 48 goals from 85 matches across tournaments. The previous season, he hammered 34 in 41. Overall, he has netted 68 from 139.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks interested in Rudy Gobert-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks interested in Rudy Gobert

    WATCH Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour-ayh

    WATCH: Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour

    Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record-ayh

    Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Cleavland Cavaliers looking to bring back Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Cleavland Cavaliers looking to bring back Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam/3rd T20I: Netizens satisfied as Men in Blue stays alive in the series against Proteas-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: Netizens satisfied as India stays alive in the series

    Recent Stories

    Pushpa The Rule Shooting for Pushparaj Allu Arjun film to begin from this day drb

    Pushpa: The Rule: Shooting for ‘Pushparaj’ Allu Arjun’s film to begin from this day

    777 Charlie: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, where to watch Rakshit Shetty's film online and when RBA

    777 Charlie: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, where to watch Rakshit Shetty's film online and when

    OnePlus 10T likely to have triple cameras may remove alert slider Here s what we know gcw

    OnePlus 10T likely to have triple cameras, may remove alert slider; Here's what we know

    Woman fights six men who were harassing her; watch - gps

    Woman fights six men who were harassing her; watch

    Distribute midday meal to guardians: West Bengal authorities to schools as summer vacation continues - adt

    Distribute midday meal to guardians: West Bengal authorities to schools as summer vacation continues

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon