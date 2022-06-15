'Want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool' - Darwin Nunez upon completing Liverpool move

Darwin Nunez is officially a Liverpool player, making his much-hyped move from Benfica. He has affirmed that he wants to win many trophies at Anfield.

It is official. Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez is now a Liverpool player. He has completed his highly-anticipated move from Portuguese giants Benfica for £85 million. He was linked with top clubs, including The Reds' fierce rival Manchester United. However, with the advantage of playing UEFA Champions League (UCL) this upcoming season, Nunez has chosen to play at Anfield. He officially signed the contract with the club on Tuesday and will join the club from July 1. Meanwhile, he immediately proclaimed his desire to win some trophies with the club. As of now, he is yet to win a title in his European club football career.

After completing his Liverpool move, Nunez told the club, "I'm thrilled to be here at Liverpool. It's a massive club. It's a pleasure to be here in Liverpool, and I'm pleased to be a part of this great club. I've played against Liverpool and seen them in many games in the Champions League, and it's my style of play."

"When I arrived at the training ground, I was amazed to see the setup, structure, and trophies here. You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies, and then later on, when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, 'Look, I was a part of that. I was there at that time, winning trophies.' That's one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool – to win trophies and titles. I want to win many trophies at Liverpool," Nunez added.

In the meantime, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp was also excited to work with Nunez, stating, "I'm very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We've shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure. Darwin is a wonderful player; already outstanding but has so much potential to get even better. That's why it's so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club."

"We have wonderful attacking options already, and he becomes part of that now. So, there is no pressure on him at all. He signs for a very long time, and we intend to nurture his talent and see it grow. He's the latest addition to the wonderful LFC family, and I'm sure our supporters will make him feel at home from the first moment he has the Liver bird on his chest," concluded Klopp.

Nunez has been spectacular for Benfica since he signed for the club in 2020. He has since scored 48 goals from 85 matches across tournaments. The previous season, he hammered 34 in 41. Overall, he has netted 68 from 139.