Benfica confirms Darwin Nunez transfer to Liverpool

The saga is finally over, as Liverpool has acquired its first major signing ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 club football season. It has agreed in principle with Portuguese giants Benfica over a transfer for its Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez. The Eagles released an official state on Monday, stating that the transfer for Nunez has cost £64 million (€75 million) from The Reds, along with a potential £21.4 million (€25 million) in add-ons. The Uruguayan has been stupendous for Benfica since signing for it in 2020. He has plundered 48 goals from 85 games across competitions, while last season, he lacerated 34 in 41, whereas overall, he has 68 from 139.

On the other hand, Benfica has stated that the final move will be completed upon Nunez agreeing to personal terms with Liverpool. "It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of the player's employment contract with Liverpool FC," read the statement from Benfica.

Earlier, it was conveyed that Liverpool had offered Є100 million for a period of five years. Also, The Reds' fierce rival, Manchester United, happened to be in the fray and was constantly in touch with Nunez's agent Jorge Mendes. However, it was also rumoured that the Red Devils were against the Є100 million price tag, which was probably the reason for not being so convinced about having him.

However, it was being conveyed that Nunez always preferred a move to Liverpool over United since the former would offer him UEFA Champions League (UCL), which happened to be a priority for him. As for United, it is playing the second-tier UEFA Europa League (UEL) after finishing sixth last season in the English Premier League (EPL), which happens to be a stumbling roadblock for all its transfers this season.