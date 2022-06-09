Darwin Nunez wants to move to Liverpool amidst interest from Manchester United

According to recent reports, Manchester United is willing to rival Liverpool in a bidding war for Darwin Nunez. However, the Uruguayan is keener on joining the Merseyside club, as Liverpool can offer the player UEFA Champions League (UCL) football next season. Nunez has become one of the most sought-after forwards in the last nine months, thanks to his performances in the Liga Nos and the UCL. In 27 Liga Nos games, the striker scored 23 times and assisted four times. Nunez’s most notable UCL performance came against Liverpool, as he scored in both legs against The Reds. Benfica has reportedly valued Nunez at €100 million.

Liverpool is coming off a season where it won two cup competitions, finished second in the English Premier League (EPL) with over 90 points, and reached the UCL Final. Though it has one of the best attacks in Europe, Liverpool may be forced into the transfer window, as Sadio Mane has asked for a transfer away from Anfield. The Senegalese was a vital contributor to the Liverpool forward line, scoring 16 goals in the league and five in the UCL last season. Liverpool is interested in 22-year-old Nunez. However, it does not want to pay over the odds for the youngster.

Manchester United is looking for a complete overhaul. The 22-year-old Nunez would be a player in the club, and United would want to build their forward line around him. United had a rough 2021-22 season after finishing second in 2020-21. The team went through two managers and only managed to scrape sixth place. While the team has announced the arrival of Erik Ten Hag for the upcoming season, last season’s struggles may cost it in the transfer window.