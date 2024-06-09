Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ultimate Fighting Championship: Who is Puja Tomar, the first Indian to win in UFC? WATCH historic moment

    Puja Tomar made history by becoming the first mixed martial arts fighter from India to secure a victory at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event held in UFC Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    Puja Tomar made history by becoming the first mixed martial arts fighter from India to secure a victory at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event held in UFC Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. In her debut match, Tomar claimed a split-decision win over Brazil's Rayanne dos Santos in the straw-weight (52kg) category, with the judges scoring it 30-27, 27-30, and 29-28 in her favour.

    "This win is not my win. This win is for all Indian fans and all Indian fighters. before everyone thought that Indian fighters did not stand anywhere. I only thought I have to win and show the world that Indian fighters are not losers," Tomar told Sony Sport Network after her win.

    Last October, the 30-year-old, nicknamed "Cyclone," inked a deal with the UFC, making her the inaugural woman from India to enter the premier Mixed Martial Arts promotion. Prior to her, Anshul Jubli, Bharat Kandare, and Canada-based Arjan Singh Bhullar had also showcased India's talent on the global platform of the UFC.

    "I feel great, I had come from home thinking that I will win. I have worked really hard that's why I am here and the crowd is cheering me. I was very strong and motivated so that's why I won," she said.

    Hailing from Budhana village in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Tomar boasts an impressive background as a five-time national wushu champion. Additionally, she has extensive experience in karate and taekwondo.

    "I was confident of winning, I attacked a lot. But I wasn't able to give my 100 percent. I felt pressured in the second round. I need to improve on a lot of skills like take downs. My MMA journey was not easy, this win is for my mother, she has fought with the world for me. So this win is for her," she said.

    Tomar has showcased her skills in various tournaments, notably securing the straw-weight title twice at Matrix Fight Night. MMA, a dynamic combat sport blending striking, grappling, and ground fighting techniques from diverse martial arts disciplines, serves as her arena. The Ultimate Fighting Championship, an American-based promotion company, provides the global stage for such intense competition.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
