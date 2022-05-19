Europa League 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Frankfurt crowned champion against Rangers

It was a thrilling 2021-22 UEFA Europa League (UEL) final between Eintracht Frankfurt and the Rangers. Played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain, the former won its 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 tie at the extra time. The win has allowed Frankfurt to be crowned the Europa champion for the second time after it won its first in 1980 (then known as UEFA Cup). As a result of this win, the Eagles have booked their place in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage for next season, despite finishing 11th in the Bundesliga this term.

As for the match, after a goalless first half, Joe Aribo scored the opener for the Rangers in the 57th minute before Rafael Santos Borre levelled it 12 minutes later, thanks to an assist from Filip Kostic. With nothing to separate the two in the extra time, it was penalties that decided the winner. Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey missed one for the Rangers, enough for Frankfurt to bag the title, as the latter scored in all five of its takes.

ALSO READ: PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL, SOCIAL MEDIA LAUDS

While Rangers suffered a heartbreak, midfielder John Lundstram told BT Sports after the defeat, "It's a hard one to take. I thought we could have played better. It's hard to perform on a big stage like this. It's nervous for everyone. I'm just severely disappointed. To let everyone down is just heartbreaking."

On the other hand, fellow Rangers midfielder Steven Davis added, "It will be a sore one to take. We know how difficult it will be to get to this stage again. But, I couldn't be more proud of the lads, staff and fans. We left everything out on the pitch." On the other hand, head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst noted, "We have to start all over again. We're going to work hard and develop as a team."