Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang announces retirement from international football, social media lauds

In what might come as shocking news for some football fans, especially from Gabon, star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has informed that he will not be representing his national side anymore on the international stage, thus confirming his international retirement. Although he represented France as a youth, he switched his loyalties for Gabon and became its top scorer, scoring 30 goals in 72 outings since 2009. Over the years, the 32-year-old has also captained the side. He also helped the side net its first-ever goal in the Olympics during the London Games 2012. He failed to play for Gabon earlier this year in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after contracting COVID, which should have been his final outing in national colours.

On Wednesday, Aubameyang announced his decision via a press release that read, “The captain of the Panthers will no longer be with the national team for the next qualifiers, the final phase scheduled in Cote d’Ivoire. The FC Barcelona striker has decided to end his international career and sent a letter to the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) on May 17, 2022.”

ALSO READ: 'We will be back' - Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, attacked at Forest, sends message to fans

“After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I am ending my international career. I want to thank the Gabonese people and those who have supported me in good and bad times. I will keep many good memories, like the day I made my debut or when I came back from Nigeria with the African Ballon d’Or. Sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment,” Aubameyang’s release further read.

“I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has always supported the Panthers and worked for football to evolve in our country. I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career. Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to have him proud by wearing our colours,” Aubameyang concluded.

ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Jurgen Klopp issues warning to Pep Guardiola as title race enters final matchday

Aubameyang gained a reputation during his stint with German giants Borussia Dortmund before becoming a superstar at Arsenal. He is currently playing for Barcelona. He has won numerous individual accolades, including African Footballer of the Year, Bundesliga Player of the Year, and even the Premier League Golden Boot.