Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang announces retirement from international football, social media lauds

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has informed that he will not represent Gabon anymore on the international stage, thus announcing his retirement. Here’s how social media reacted.

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang announces retirement from international football, social media lauds-ayh
    Author
    Asianet Newsable English
    Barcelona, First Published May 19, 2022, 9:25 AM IST

    In what might come as shocking news for some football fans, especially from Gabon, star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has informed that he will not be representing his national side anymore on the international stage, thus confirming his international retirement. Although he represented France as a youth, he switched his loyalties for Gabon and became its top scorer, scoring 30 goals in 72 outings since 2009. Over the years, the 32-year-old has also captained the side. He also helped the side net its first-ever goal in the Olympics during the London Games 2012. He failed to play for Gabon earlier this year in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after contracting COVID, which should have been his final outing in national colours.

    On Wednesday, Aubameyang announced his decision via a press release that read, “The captain of the Panthers will no longer be with the national team for the next qualifiers, the final phase scheduled in Cote d’Ivoire. The FC Barcelona striker has decided to end his international career and sent a letter to the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) on May 17, 2022.”

    ALSO READ: 'We will be back' - Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, attacked at Forest, sends message to fans

    “After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I am ending my international career. I want to thank the Gabonese people and those who have supported me in good and bad times. I will keep many good memories, like the day I made my debut or when I came back from Nigeria with the African Ballon d’Or. Sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment,” Aubameyang’s release further read.

    “I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has always supported the Panthers and worked for football to evolve in our country. I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career. Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to have him proud by wearing our colours,” Aubameyang concluded.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Jurgen Klopp issues warning to Pep Guardiola as title race enters final matchday

    Aubameyang gained a reputation during his stint with German giants Borussia Dortmund before becoming a superstar at Arsenal. He is currently playing for Barcelona. He has won numerous individual accolades, including African Footballer of the Year, Bundesliga Player of the Year, and even the Premier League Golden Boot.

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What a game Fans laud one of the best IPL 2022 matches as LSG beat KKR in thriller snt

    'What a game': Fans laud one of the best IPL 2022 matches as LSG beat KKR in thriller

    tennis French Open 2022 Watch Novak Djokovic trains hard in Belgrade ahead of title defence snt

    French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic trains hard in Belgrade ahead of title defence

    ipl 2022 Twitter explodes after LSG's KL Rahul, De Kock smash biggest opening stand in IPL history snt

    Twitter explodes after LSG's KL Rahul, De Kock smash biggest opening stand in IPL history

    IPL 2022: Legendary pacer Brett Lee praises SRH's Umran Malik; gives key advice snt

    IPL 2022: Legendary pacer Brett Lee praises SRH's Umran Malik; gives key advice

    Russian gymnast ivan kuliak banned for one year over 'Z' symbol display people demand lifetime ban snt

    Russian gymnast banned for one year over 'Z' display; people demand lifetime ban

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: KSEEB to declare class 10th result today, Know time, minimum score, other details - adt

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: KSEEB to declare class 10th result today, Know time, minimum score, other details

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: Relief for KL Rahul after Lucknow Super Giants books playoffs berth against Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: Relief for KL Rahul after Lucknow books playoffs berth

    Cannes 2022:Aishwarya Rai Bachchan casts a spell in black Dolce and Gabbana gown drb

    Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan casts a spell in black Dolce and Gabbana gown

    Is your partner cheating on you? Here's how we can find out RBA

    Is your partner cheating on you? Here's how we can find out

    Heatwave Alert in North India: Tips to protect yourself from extreme weather RBA

    Heatwave Alert in North India: Tips to protect yourself from extreme weather

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon