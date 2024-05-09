Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Believers Church head KP Yohannan dies after car accident in US; funeral in Thiruvalla

    Believers Eastern Church Metropolitan Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan breathed his last on Wednesday (May 08) following a cardiac arrest in Dallas, Texas. He was critically injured in a car accident.

    Kerala: Believers Church head KP Yohannan dies after car accident in US; funeral in Thiruvalla anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 9, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Believers Eastern Church Metropolitan Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan (74), also known as KP Yohannan, who was critically injured in a car accident in the US, passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest on Wednesday (May 08). The funeral will be held in Thiruvalla.

    "He passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in a hospital in Dallas, Texas, where he had been receiving treatment since his accident," a Church official said.

    "Beloved Archbishops, Bishops, Fathers and all the Faithful With profound grief and sorrow, we would like to inform you that His Holiness Athanasius Yohan I our honorable Metropolitan reposed in the Lord this evening, the 8th of May 2024. He passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in a hospital in Dallas, Texas where he had been receiving treatment since his accident. Further details will be announced soon by the Holy Synod. May his memory be eternal!, " a Facebook post shared by Believers Eastern Church read.

    K P Yohannan, born in 1950 in the village of Niranam near Thiruvalla, devoted his life to serving God after completing his high school education.

    "In obedience to the Great Commission of the Lord Jesus Christ, he then spent the next eight years of his life proclaiming the gospel and doing charitable works in South Asia," a church document said.

    After receiving theological training in the US during the 1970s, Yohannan established a missionary organization, which later evolved into one of the largest missionary and church-planting movements across numerous Asian countries.

    On February 6, 2003, he was consecrated and promoted to the position of Metropolitan within the Believers Eastern Church.

    Following the Orthodox Christian tradition, he adopted the name Athanasius Yohan, paying tribute to his revered patron saints, St. Athanasius, renowned for defending orthodoxy, and St. John (Yohan), the Apostle and Evangelist.

    Under his guidance, the church has experienced significant growth over the past two decades, witnessing the establishment of over 12,000 parishes across Asia and Africa. He also served as the founding patron of the St. Ignatius Theological Seminary, the Believers Church Residential School, and the Believers Church Medical College & Hospital in Thiruvalla.

    The responsibility of determining the future of the religious institution has been entrusted to the synod, consisting of approximately 30 bishops.

    The synod, typically convening two to three times annually to address governance issues, is anticipated to gather soon. The Metropolitan is selected from among its duly-consecrated bishops (episcopas).

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Driving test continues to remain suspended for fifth day rkn

    Kerala: Driving test continues to remain suspended for fifth day

    Tamil Nadu govt orders probe on cops who misbehaved with real 'Manjummel Boys' after 18 years anr

    Tamil Nadu govt orders probe on cops who misbehaved with real 'Manjummel Boys' after 18 years

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-521 May 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-521 May 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Body of missing student found at Peachy dam in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Body of missing student found at Peachy dam in Thrissur

    Kerala JD(S) to form new party after Lok Sabha Election results; Jose Thettayil likely to be president anr

    Kerala JD(S) to form new party after Lok Sabha Election results; Jose Thettayil likely to be president

    Recent Stories

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 7 must-buy items to bring good luck and wealth gcw eai

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 7 must-buy items to bring good luck and wealth

    Hindu population shrank 7.8%, Muslims grew 43% in India during 1950-2015: EAC-PM study snt

    Hindu population shrank 7.8%, Muslims grew 43% in India during 1950-2015: EAC-PM study

    Vijay Deverakonda announces next film on 35th birthday; directed by Ravi Kiran Kola ATG

    Vijay Deverakonda announces next film on 35th birthday; directed by Ravi Kiran Kola

    Karnataka: SSLC student hangs himself before results announcement over fear of failure at Davangere vkp

    Karnataka: SSLC student hangs himself before results announcement over fear of failure at Davangere

    Kerala: Driving test continues to remain suspended for fifth day rkn

    Kerala: Driving test continues to remain suspended for fifth day

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon