CONFIRMED: Rashmika Mandanna to play lead in Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram to reveal that she is going to be part of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar'.

"You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I’m truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar.” she wrote.

This is her fourth Bollywood film which is helmed by A.R. Murugadoss and will be released next Eid.

Sikandar's production is planned to begin filming in May, with locations spanning India and Europe. 

While specifics about the film's budget are unknown, estimates imply an astounding number of Rs 400 crore, emphasizing the scope of the production. 

Furthermore, the picture has already won a spot in the coveted Eid 2025 release window, heightening the excitement surrounding its debut.

