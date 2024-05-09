Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru rain causes road collapse near Pottery town metro station, raises construction concerns (WATCH)

    Heavy rainfall led to the collapse of a road near Pottery Town Metro Station in Silicon City, raising concerns about poor construction practices. Initial investigations suggest soil erosion caused the collapse, exacerbated by the collapse of a pillar barrier. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities, including BMRCL, are working to address the aftermath and stabilize the area.

    Bengaluru rain causes road collapse near Pottery town metro station, raises construction concerns (WATCH)
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 9, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    A recent incident in Silicon City has raised concerns among the residents about poor construction, as heavy rainfall led to the collapse of a road near the Pottery Town Metro Station. The mishap occurred yesterday at around 5:45 pm, highlighting potential hazards associated with ongoing construction work in the area.

    Eyewitnesses reported that the incident site, where construction work for an underground metro station is underway, experienced a sudden collapse of the road. Initial investigations suggest that the soil gave way due to the downpour, resulting in a significant pothole formation. Subsequently, the pillar barrier surrounding the metro station also collapsed, exacerbating the situation.

    Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as no vehicles were passing through the affected area at the time of the collapse. However, the incident has sparked worries among residents about the safety of the ongoing construction projects, particularly in light of unpredictable weather conditions.

    Local authorities, including officials from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), are actively addressing the aftermath of the incident. BMRCL crews are currently working to seal the pothole and stabilize the affected area to prevent further damage.

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
