French tennis star Gael Monfils celebrated his 40th birthday by winning his first-round US Open 2026 match against Adolfo Daniel Vallejo. The victory, part of his final Grand Slam tour, was highlighted by an unforgettable leaping forehand winner that captivated the crowd and went viral online.

The French tennis star Gael Monfils left the crowd in absolute awe with his trademark athleticism and flair, launching himself mid-air to unleash an unforgettable leaping forehand winner during his first-round US Open 2026 clash against Adolfo Daniel Vallejo at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday, September 1.

Monfils moved to the second round with a four-set victory over Vallejo - 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0- after dropping a sluggish opening set to the Paraguayan youngster. The victory coincided with his 40th birthday, making it a truly unforgettable celebration under the New York lights.

The French tennis star is playing his final Grand Slam tournament at Flushing Meadows, as he is set to retire from his professional career at the end of the season, making this magical run all the more poignant for tennis fans around the world. The ongoing edition of the US Open is his 18th main draw appearance, setting a remarkable longevity at the highest level of professional tennis.

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Monfils’ Audacious Showstopper Goes ,Viral

As Gael Monfils is known for his unmatched showmanship, the 40-year-old produced another vintage masterclass that left the spectators at Louis Armstrong Stadium cheering wildly and rising to their feet in sheer admiration.

Leading 30-15 in the second game of the fourth set, Monfils and Adolfo Daniel Vallejo rallied nine shots before the French star leaped at the baseline and rocketed a blistering forehand winner past his scrambling opponent. The audacious shot immediately sent shockwaves through the stands, with fans leaping from their seats to applaud the veteran's gravity-defying athleticism.

The jumping forehand shot has been Monfils’ signature weapon throughout his illustrious career, and his ability to pull off effortless precision on his 40th birthday reminded everyone why he has remained a fan favorite for nearly two decades.

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After winning the opening round, Gael Monfils was greeted with an emotional celebration on the court, where the appreciative crowd rose to their feet to serenade the French veteran with a heartfelt chorus of ‘Happy Birthday, ’ as well as chants of his name echoing across the stadium.

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Since the ongoing US Open 2026 is Gael Monfils’ last Grand Slam appearance at Flushing Meadows, every single moment carries the bittersweet weight of a final farewell tour.

‘Vintage Gael’: Fans Go Wild Over Monfils’ Incredible Leap

Gael Monfils’ audacious leaping forehand winner has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and tennis enthusiasts praising the 40-year-old’s timeless athleticism, electrifying showmanship and ability to produce spectacular moments even at this stage of his career.

Taking to their X handles, many hailed Monfils as a ‘one of one’ player while celebrating his vintage performance and unique brand of entertaining tennis. Several fans also expressed their reluctance to see the Frenchman call time on his career, with one pleading, ‘Please Gael, don’t retire.’

Others praised the Frenchman’s extraordinary showmanship and longevity, with one fan calling him an ‘absolute legend’ for always making sure spectators ‘got their money’s worth’, while some described him as one of the most electrifying players in tennis and celebrated his ability to deliver spectacular moments that have become synonymous with his name.

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Gael Monfils will continue his quest for his maiden Grand Slam title before retirement when he takes on Learner Tien of the USA in the second round on Thursday, September 3.

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