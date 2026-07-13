Alexander Zverev reacted sportingly after losing the Wimbledon 2026 final to Jannik Sinner, drawing laughs with a lighthearted joke about his losing streak before praising the Italian as the world's best player and congratulating him on another Grand Slam triumph.

The World No.3 and German tennis star Alexander Zverev took a hilarious dig at his Italian counterpart and the World No.1 Jannik Sinner after the Wimbledon 2026 final on the Centre Court on Sunday, July 12.

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Zverev’s hopes of winning his maiden Wimbledon title and the second Grand Slam after triumphing at the French Open in June this year were dashed in a four-set thriller, which lasted for three hours and 46 minutes. After winning the opening set, the 29-year-old was unable to maintain his momentum against the reigning champion.

Despite having an awkward fall during the third set, which saw him slip behind the baseline and appear to hyper-extend his right knee, Zverev attempted to continue his fight. However, Jannik Sinner proved too resilient, systematically dismantling the German's defences as the match wore on.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2026: Linda Noskova’s Emotional Rollercoaster Ends in Maiden Grand Slam Glory

‘I Don’t Like You Anymore’

Despite the defeat in the Wimbledon 2026 final against Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev was in high spirits during the trophy ceremony, leaving the Centre Court crowd in stitches with a playful jab at the champion.

Addressing the audience with a smile, Zverev congratulated Sinner on the title defence, but hilariously rejected him as a friend, as he lost the challenge of facing the world number one, especially losing the ninth consecutive match against the Italian tennis star.

"Yeah, first of all, Jannik. I don't really like you anymore. I lost to you 9 times in a row,” Zverev said with a smile, drawing hearty laughter from the Centre Court crowd.

“Congratulations to Jannik. He showed once again why he's the best player in the world. It was great to share Centre Court with you on finals weekend. It's a great honor to be here. Unfortunately, it didn't go my way, but congratulations first of all," he added.

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Before the Wimbledon 2026 final, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev locked horns 14 times in their career, with the Italian winning 10 times, while the German had won 4. A. After the conclusion of the 2026 final, Sinner extended his head-to-head lead to 11–4, marking his 10th consecutive victory over the German.

Zverev Hails Jinner as ‘Best Player in the World’

Speaking at the press conference after the defeat in the Wimbledon final, Alexander Zverev was asked about his match-up with Jannik Sinner being historically ‘‘one-sided.’ Zverev responded with characteristic candor, acknowledging the lopsided nature of their recent encounters while maintaining deep respect for his rival.

“Yeah, I think he’s still the best player in the world. I do believe that. I do believe there’s only 2 guys, maybe 3 guys, probably 3 with Novak. You have to give Novak that, who can challenge him. All of us have to be working for that goal,” the German star said.

“I think I’ve challenged him today, not enough, because I still sit here as the loser of the match. But I will continue doing that. The big tournaments are still around the corner,” he added.

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Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev missed out on the opportunity to become the first German man to win the Wimbledon singles title since Michael Stich in 1991. Moreover, Zverev would’ve become the seventh player after Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year.

Also Read: 'A Good Old Blowout': Novak Djokovic Jokes After Wimbledon Semifinal Defeat to Jannik Sinner (WATCH)